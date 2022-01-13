Dollar reverses sign and retreats to R$5.50 range with benign exterior By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market returned earlier gains and fell against the real on Thursday, on its way to registering its third consecutive trading session of losses, amid international weakness in the US currency.

At 11:50 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.44%, at 5.5116 reais on sale, after having risen 0.36%, at 5.5560 reais on sale. At the minimum, it hit 5.5079 reais, down 0.50%.

On B3, the first maturity contract fell 0.46% to 5.5310 reais.

That move was in line with the forward’s behavior to a basket of strong rivals, which was down 0.33% to 94.695.

In this session, data showing a slowdown in the US added to a consumer price reading on Wednesday in line with expectations – which experts said did not increase pressure on the US central bank to raise interest rates. more times than expected this year, as part of the markets feared.

Yesterday’s figures showed that US inflation accelerated to 7% in the 12 months to December 2021, the highest in nearly 40 years.

“The prospect that consumer inflation in the United States would be the highest in decades was already given, anticipated and properly priced in financial assets,” said the research team at Levante Investimentos in a note. “Therefore, its confirmation has reduced investor uncertainty and alleviated volatility.”

Amid high inflation and signs of tightening in the labor market, the prevailing view in markets is that the (Fed) will promote three rate hikes of 0.25 percentage point each this year.

Despite the improvement in the performance of risky assets in recent days, “I believe it is still early to ‘sing victory'”, wrote in a blog Dan Kawa, investment director at TAG Investimentos.

“I hope that the year will be permeated by periods of negative pressure and fear with the withdrawal of liquidity by the Fed, which will be interspersed with moments of recovery and decompression.”

Higher interest rates in the United States raise the yield on the country’s sovereign bonds, tending to make higher risk emerging market assets less attractive.

If it maintains this morning’s behavior until the end of business, the US currency will register its third consecutive daily decline, after having already accumulated a low of 2.41% in just the last two sessions. The dollar ended Wednesday at 5.5358 reais on sale, the lowest since last November 17 (5.5264 reais).