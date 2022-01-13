Doria suggests new restrictions in SP for shows and games

On Wednesday afternoon, the government of São Paulo suggested new recommendations for restrictions on the movement of people to city halls due to the new high in coronavirus cases. In a press conference, Governor João Doria spoke of reducing the public at crowded events, such as concerts and football games. The idea is to limit the capacity in these events to 70% of the total capacity.







João Doria, governor of the State of São Paulo

The governor also stated that each prefecture will be free to adopt the new recommendation or not, depending on the situation of the cities in relation to the pandemic.

São Paulo and all of Brazil have been registering a significant increase in the number of cases of covid-19, which has been attributed to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has been shown to be more transmissible than previous strains – although there are indications that it is less aggressive in people who took the vaccine against covid.

According to data from the São Paulo State Health Department, the number of people hospitalized with Covid in intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the state on Tuesday jumped 58% compared to the number recorded on December 29, while that admissions to infirmary beds caused by the disease soared by 99% in the same period.

Pandemic of unvaccinated

People who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 are the main responsible for the increase in the indicators of cases and hospitalizations caused by the disease, said this Wednesday the doctor João Gabbardo, coordinator of the scientific committee that advises the government of São Paulo.

“We are facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And when we talk about the unvaccinated, we are talking about people over 18 who have not completed their vaccination schedule and we are talking about children who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Gabbardo .

“These two segments – unvaccinated children and adults who for one reason or another were not vaccinated – are responsible for this increase that we see in the numbers of hospitalizations and in the numbers of cases”, he added.

With information from Estadão Content.