Due to confidential clauses, the Botafogo Deliberative Council vote on the sale to John Textor will not be broadcast

The meeting of the Deliberative Council of the Botafogo scheduled for this Thursday, at 7 pm, in General Severiano, to vote on the sale of SAF to John Textor, there will be no live broadcast, nor will it allow access to press professionals. The “GE” made a report explaining the functioning of the session.

These measures occur because in the binding contract between Botafogo and Eagle Holdings – John Textor’s company – there are confidentiality clauses that, if exposed to the general public, could jeopardize the business.

Furthermore, it is not allowed to record an image during the presentation of the document, precisely because of the requirement of confidentiality.

Vote is not secret

Another point much debated among fans, the vote of the councilors – today there are 239 in the Deliberative Council – is not secret. The platform records each one’s vote, but that does not mean that the list will be publicized by the club.

Voting is expected to begin after the explanation by the Board of Directors and the SAF Botafogo Work Team. Afterwards, there will be space for debate and clarification. After that, the topic goes to the vote and the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Mauro Sodré, believes that no more than five minutes will be needed to collect the votes of the councilors who will be physically or remotely present.

For approval, a simple majority is required: that is, 120 in case everyone is present.