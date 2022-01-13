Eight matches of the third phase of Copinha are defined; see | junior soccer cup

Eight matches in the third phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup were defined this Wednesday, when the second phase began, with 16 matches. Are they:

Votuporanguense x Bahia (Friday, at 1:15 pm, in Votuporanga)

Mirassol x Sport (Friday at 4pm in Balsamo)

Ponte Preta x Fluminense (Friday, at 3 pm, in France, with sportv)

Ferroviária x Santos (Friday, at 7:30 pm, in Araraquara, with sportv)

Novorizontino vs Gremio (Friday, at 5:15 pm, in Jaú, with sportv)

Falcon vs América-MG (Friday, at 6:30 pm, in São Carlos)

Taubaté vs Botafogo (Friday, at 11 am, in Taubaté, with sportv)

Corinthians vs Resende (Friday, at 9:45 pm, in São José dos Campos, with sportv)

+ CLICK HERE and see the complete table of Cáopa SP

1 of 1 Corinthians players celebrate a goal over Ituano at Copinha — Photo: Danilo Sardinha Corinthians players celebrate a goal over Ituano at Copinha — Photo: Danilo Sardinha

+ Watch the goals of the second phase of Copinha:

Here’s Wednesday’s results:

Votuporanguense 2 (5) x (3) 2 Guarani

Vila Nova 0 x 2 Bahia

Mirassol 3 x 1 Atletico MG

Linense 0 x 2 Sport

Ponte Preta 1 x 0 Jacuipense

Fluminense 3 x 1 Francana

Nova Iguaçu 1 (3) x (5) 1 Railway

Santos 3 x 0 Chapadinha

Novorizontino 2 x 1 Castanhal

Gremio 2 x 0 Santa Cruz

Falcon 3 x 1 Velo Clube

Athletico 1 (1) x (3) 1 América-MG

XV de Piracicaba 1 x 3 Taubaté

Botafogo 0 (9) x (8) 0 São José-RS

Corinthians 5 x 0 Ituano

Fortress 1 (3) x (4) 1 Resende

Below, the remaining 16 games of the second phase:

Desportivo Brasil vs Ceará (Thursday, at 3 pm, in Porto Feliz)

São Bernardo x Iape-MA (Thursday, at 11 am, in Jundiaí)

ABC x Retro (Thursday at 3pm in Jaguariúna)

Cruzeiro vs Bragantino (Thursday, at 5:45 pm, in Itapira, with sportv)

Sao Paulo vs EC Sao Bernardo (Thursday, at 9:45 pm, in São Caetano do Sul, with sportv)

Londrina vs São Caetano (Thursday, at 11 am, in São Bernardo do Campo)

Audax-SP x Ska Brasil (Thursday, at 6pm, in Osasco)

Vasco vs Joinville (Thursday, at 11 am, in Santana do Parnaíba, with sportv)

Internacional vs Flamengo SP (Thursday, at 7:30 pm, in Mogi das Cruzes, with sportv)

Avail vs Portuguesa (Thursday at 3pm in Guarulhos)

Atlético-GO vs Água Santa (Thursday, at 11 am, in Diadema)

Palmeiras vs Mauá (Thursday, at 3 pm, in Diadema, with sportv)

Flamengo x Nautical (Thursday, at 7:30 pm, in Barueri, with sportv)

Ibrachina x Oeste (Thursday at 3 pm in São Paulo)

Canaã-BA vs Real Brasília (Thursday, at 3 pm, in São Paulo)

Coritiba vs Juventus (Thursday at 11:30 am in São Paulo)

Copinha started with 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four each – the best two per group advanced.

The final, held on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, on January 25, will not be held at Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the decision, which is undergoing renovations.