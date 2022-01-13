Elderly woman takes cell phone for repair and the reason is heartbreaking

Case of an elderly woman who could not speak to her children became an awareness campaign (Plaza de la Tecnologia/Disclosure)

Over the last few days, a heartbreaking case has gone viral through social media, but with a message beyond important. An elderly woman sought a cell phone service in Mexico City to resolve a “problem” with her device. The woman believed that the phone was broken, as her children had not answered her calls for about a year. Realizing that the cell phone was normal, an assistance technician decided to act to help her without her knowing.

The case took place in a mall in downtown Mexico City and, after having repercussions internally, served as the inspiration for an awareness campaign on caring for the elderly. A video that recreates how it all happened was released.

coup attempt

In the images, which reproduce the real situation, it is possible to see the elderly woman arriving at the technical assistance. She goes to a local employee and explains the situation, even crying. Initially, the boy who attends her says he would charge a fee to make the repair, an amount she didn’t have at the time.

After hearing the value to repair the phone, the old woman starts to leave the mall. But another technician notices the movement and calls her to his counter. The woman shows her cell phone, explains the situation with her children and, after fiddling with the device for a few seconds, the technician realizes that there is nothing wrong with it. The man then decides to intervene and asks the elderly woman to leave her cell phone for the “repair”, without worrying about the amount she should pay for the repair. She leaves the place and he prepares a turnaround for the case.

turnaround

As soon as the elderly woman leaves the mall, the technician goes through her cell phone and realizes that there is nothing wrong. He then locates a contact of what appears to be one of the old woman’s children. The man made contact by phone and helped the lady to see one of the children again.

“Hello, nice to meet you. Is Aurora Hernández your mother? She brought me a cell phone to fix because it doesn’t work, but it does. All she wants is to be able to talk to you.” “I don’t know if you can do this miracle. I’ll give you my information and everything, if you want to come see her,” he added.

After a few days without an answer, to the technician’s surprise, the elderly woman returned to the mall, this time accompanied by her son. Realizing that the mother finally managed to get in touch, the man decided to lie to her saying that, in fact, the cell phone had a problem with calls, but that he would not charge for maintenance. The old woman thanked her, but insisted on buying something in return.

Share share on facebook tweet Send by WhatsApp Send by email