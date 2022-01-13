Eletrobras (ELET6) intends to apply for registration for global share offering in the second quarter

After facing many obstacles and some market disbelief regarding the schedule, the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET6) seems to be walking again. The company announced this Tuesday (11) that it intends to file the registrations for a global stock offering in the second quarter of this year.

the orders of follow on will be sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates the US financial market. The purpose is to distribute common shares and ADRs, receipts for papers traded on US stock exchanges.

The amount of assets involved in the operation and the indicative price range, however, have not yet been defined, as the company highlights in a statement sent to the CVM.

TCU tangle

The second quarter of 2022 had also been pointed out by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, as the date for the privatization of Eletrobras.

Albuquerque minimized the delay in assessing the company’s capitalization by the court Union accounts (TCU), which should have judged the matter this week.

THE TCU decided to postpone its decision on the privatization of the company to 2022 and conditioned the approval of the supervisory body to carry out concrete measures, such as the signing of new contracts for the company’s hydroelectric plants.

The government, in turn, expects the process to come to an end before the second half of 2022, when the proximity of the elections intensifies the fluctuations in the market. In the opinion of the Planalto, this would end up making privatization unfeasible.

