Eliana debuts reality show on Netflix; know all the details | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Netflix Eliana will present the reality show Ideias à Venda on Netflix

Eliana already has a date to debut as a Netflix presenter. The SBT employee will command the reality show Ideias à Venda, an entrepreneurship competition that will award the champion up to R$ 200 thousand. The premiere is scheduled for February 9.

This columnist who speaks to you had already reported the existence of the program in July of last year, when I was still working in another newsroom.

The program mixes reality with game show, and each episode four entrepreneurs from the same field will present their business ideas. The idea is to impress the judges and also the audience, who will be responsible for eliminating the participants in each round.

Only the two best ideas make it to the final stage. And who defines the champion of the episode will be the audience, formed by 100 people.

On the fixed jury will be the businesswoman, journalist and activist for racial equality, Luana Génot. And in each of the six episodes there will be a famous personality. This season, Camila Coutinho, Luisa Mell, Leo Picon, Mariana Rios, Enzo Celulari and Carole Crema were cast.

The themes of the episodes will be food, beauty, innovation, fashion, pet world and utilities. Watch the trailer:





