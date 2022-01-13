Enacted Gas Law in Ceará

Governor Camilo Santana sanctioned this Tuesday, 11, the law that regulates the provision of piped gas services in Ceará. Known as Gas Law, the standard will allow the opening of the free market of gas in the state. The expectation is that with more companies operating in the commercialization of the product, there will be a end consumer price reduction, which ranges from companies, industries, condominiums to vehicle drivers.

The new rules also impact on the growth of the local distribution network and on attracting new investors. “This regulation improves the competitive advantages of this energy source, which is more sustainable and economical, in order to have more productivity and, in the future, to be able to bring to the market, at the right time and at an affordable price, the expected volume of gas that can, in the best way, meet the demand of the economic sector and the population”, explains the Secretary of Infrastructure of Ceará, Lucio Gomes.

He reinforces that, with more demand, more investments must be guaranteed to expand the gas pipeline network. “The idea is that the benefits of investments made in the gas distribution network are shared by all users”, adds the secretary.

In practice, the new law opens the possibility for other companies to compete with Companhia de Gás do Ceará in sales to consumers, but maintains the monopoly of the state-owned Ceará for the construction of gas pipelines and for the operation and maintenance of the distribution system.

That is, even if other companies set up shop in the state with this objective or start to send gas from other regions, they would still need to use Cegás’ structure – and remunerate it for that – to get their product to the consumer. .

After the bill was approved by the Legislature at the end of December, entities representing distribution companies such as the Brazilian Association of Independent Oil and Gas Producers (ABPIP) and the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) warned that there are points in the new legislation that generate conflict and overlap of regulations with the one expressed in the Legal Framework for Gas, sanctioned by the Federal Government this year.

Like the role of the Regulatory Agency of Ceará (Arce) in the text, which, according to the entities, would come under the competence of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In an interview with OPOVO at the time, ABPIP’s executive secretary, Anabal Santos Jr, highlighted that the entry of independent companies into the market should only happen if the state’s rules adhere to the national Legal Framework.

The State Government, however, objects. According to Seinfra, the new law, which only deals with matters within the competence of the State, does not overlap with Federal Law No. competition in the natural gas and biofuels market. In addition, in a broader scenario, the new standards will provide the feasibility of replacing large polluting energy matrices.

For the president of Cegás, Hugo Figueiredo, the law brings more legal security to investors who depend on piped gas for their business and encourages the opening of the natural gas market in Brazil, today practically under the monopoly of Petrobras.

“The purpose of the State Gas Law is fully aligned with the recent investment attracted by the State of Ceará, from Térmica Porto do Pecém, in the amount of R$ 4.2 billion reais, the second largest private investment in the history of the State to date. , only smaller than the investment made in Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém – CSP”, he said.

