England reduces isolation of infected with Covid-19 to 5 days | World

The government of England announced this Thursday (13) that the minimum period of quarantine for patients infected with Covid-19 will be reduced from 7 to 5 days.

The measure, however, must accompany the performance of two diagnostic tests for the disease, which must have a negative result for the virus, informed Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We have taken the decision to reduce the minimum period of self-isolation to five full days in England,” Javid told Parliament.

The measure tries to curb the shortage of labor amid the outbreak of the omnipresent variant, more transmissible, and gives in to pressure from entrepreneurs and other sectors of the economy.

“Starting this Monday, people will be able to test themselves twice before leaving isolation at the beginning of the sixth day of symptoms,” he explained.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced earlier this week new isolation rules for patients with Covid: from 5 to 10 days. The protocol provides for the following situations:

Isolation for 5 days: This applies to patients without respiratory symptoms or fever in the last 24 hours. A negative test is required to come out of isolation;

This applies to patients without respiratory symptoms or fever in the last 24 hours. A negative test is required to come out of isolation; 7 day isolation: to leave on the 7th day, it is enough to have no more symptoms. No need to test;

to leave on the 7th day, it is enough to have no more symptoms. No need to test; If on the 7th day you still have symptoms , the patient can take the test and, if it is negative, leave the isolation. In case of positive test, isolation continues until the 10th day;

, the patient can take the test and, if it is negative, leave the isolation. In case of positive test, isolation continues until the 10th day; After the 10th day, if there are no more symptoms, the patient comes out of isolation without the need for testing.

In all cases of release before the 10th day, direct contact with other people and agglomerations should be avoided and measures such as mask use and hand hygiene should be reinforced.

In the United States, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its isolation guidelines.

The recommended time goes from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant mask use for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.

Those who still have a fever and whose symptoms are not abating should remain isolated.

According to the CDC, the change is motivated by already known scientific evidence, which shows that most transmission occurs early in the course of the disease.

To get around the shortage of health workers, in France, doctors and nurses who are infected but have few or no symptoms can continue to work.

Outside the healthcare sector, for those not covered by this special exemption, quarantine rules require at least five days of self-isolation for positive vaccinates.

For the unvaccinated, self-isolation is at least seven days.