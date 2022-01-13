Englishwoman discovers illness by ‘going blind’ every time she takes a hot shower

In Newton-le-Willows, UK, a woman strangely loses her eyesight every time she takes a hot shower and this visual disturbance was her first sign of multiple sclerosis.

Samantha Stevens, 37, was found to have relapsing multiple sclerosis, an incurable neurological condition that involves the immune system and attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

The disease often causes tiredness, vision problems, and problems with balance or walking. But in the case of Samantha, it manifested with blindness whenever her body temperature rose too much. She completely lost the sight in one eye whenever she took a hot shower and during hot summer days.

Mother of two daughters, the British told in an interview with the British newspaper Liverpool Echo who was first diagnosed with the disease in 2010. “My daughter was one year old when I discovered loss of vision in one of my eyes, and multiple sclerosis started to present visual disturbances quite frequently”, she says.

She also reveals that, before the start of her drama, multiple sclerosis had already been diagnosed in another member of her family, which made her even more apprehensive. “My aunt struggled with multiple sclerosis for a long time and she got to the point where she lost mobility in her arms and legs and I saw it growing. So my first thought was ‘oh no I’m going to end up in bed’ like so many other people”.

Samantha also says that she continues with the treatment and, somehow, is learning to deal with the effects of the disease. “I had an MRI and a lumbar puncture to confirm the diagnosis. There are still many invisible symptoms. If I take a hot shower, I lose my sight. In the summer, if it’s too hot, I also lose sight,” he explains. “I’m lucky that when my core temperature gets back to normal I get my eyesight back.”

Now, Samantha also faces the challenge of caring for her two daughters on her own, despite her condition progressing further, requiring her to use a cane. “Most of the time, with relapses, the immune system would regenerate itself from any problems, but now that I am in the progressive stage of my disease, there is no fix,” he laments.

In addition to relying on family support, she also points out that, given the new health condition, her home had to undergo adaptations. “I have extra home aids, accessibility infrastructure and equipment in the bathroom to help me with my showers and that sort of thing.”

On the other hand, Samantha believes that her devastating condition has strengthened her relationship with her two daughters aged 11 and 14. “There are little challenges, like struggling to fill out a form when kids bring them home from school because it’s hard to hold a pen,” he says.

“My daughters really help a lot with the cooking, and taking pots from the stove to the sink and so on. They’ve almost taken on the role of caretaker, which sucks, because you expect your kids to have a chance to enjoy their childhood while maximum”, he says. “The older one understands the illness and its effects and she definitely worries about it, but I would say it affects our relationship positively because I think they have a lot of admiration for me and what I have to do without the father’s help.”

Samantha is on an NHS treatment waiting list, but believes her best hope is to travel abroad and receive experimental stem cell treatment, which she believes could have a success rate of up to 76% in the treatment of their condition — according to their own readings, as the phase is still experimental, with no scientific verification yet accepted by the medical community.

“It’s a risky and potentially dangerous procedure, but I really don’t have a lot of options. If there’s even a small chance that the progression of my disease can be stopped, I’m willing to take the risk,” he says.

The Brit is also raising money to help finance her trip to continue with treatment.