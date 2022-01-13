Epidemiologist says that Acre is already experiencing the third wave of Covid and the collapse in health is in the hands of the ‘unvaccinated’ | ac24horas.com

The state of Acre is already experiencing a third wave of contamination by the new coronavirus. The statement is from epidemiologist Marcos Lima, who is part of the technical support group for the Special Monitoring Committee for Covid-19. According to him, the seasonality of respiratory diseases usually occurs between the second half of January and the second half of March.

“Last year, SARS-COV2 exhibited this behavior. We believe it will be repeated. The difference is that this year we have vaccinated people, an outbreak of influenza due to influenza and a new variant”, he pointed out to the ac24 hours.

The epidemiologist has no doubts about the continuous increase in cases in the coming days, but he believes that those who are vaccinated will present, for the most part, only a mild picture of the disease. “We will have an increase in cases, yes. I believe that they will be mild, mainly in people who have been fully vaccinated and among those who received the booster dose. Some studies point out that the Ômicron variant has a preference for the upper airways, causing a picture with symptoms very similar to the flu”, he says.

At the height of the pandemic in 2021, Acre was forced to take patients to Manaus for lack of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the state. Marcos says that the concern is with those who were not vaccinated. “Our concern is with unvaccinated people, who will most likely develop more serious conditions and need ICU assistance”, he explains.

Another concern with the possibility of an increase in cases would be the need to once again impose severe measures to prevent the advancement of the pandemic, such as the closing of what is not essential and even tougher restrictions as has happened before.

“That’s the big question. Today, we have a powerful weapon that is vaccines. If we have a large part of the population vaccinated, it will not be necessary to indicate more restrictive measures to the movement of people. The use of masks is still extremely necessary. Society also needs to do its part, the State is doing its part, offering vaccines and resources for assistance, if necessary. If we realize that there is a very large increase in cases, and our hospitalization rates increase, the indication of more restrictive flags can be made to the state government, with Governor Gladson making the final decision”, he explains.

The bulletin released by the State Department of Health on Tuesday, 11, returned to scare the people of Acre. After a few months with a very low record of new cases, the document reported that in 24 hours Acre recorded 188 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths caused by the pandemic.