Equity funds focused on BDRs and small caps lead gains in 2021; see the wallets that yielded the most

With the 11.93% drop of the Ibovespa in 2021, which led renowned funds such as Verde and Bogari to suffer losses, few stock portfolios had gains. Betting on receipts for shares of foreign companies (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, the BDRs) or on small caps, however, guaranteed positive returns for some funds, which led gains last year.

For 2022, these managers are betting on more defensive allocations, in of companies with lower market capitalizations with revenue in dollars and in BDRs in the financial and energy sectors, in the face of a scenario of greater volatility, with high interest rates in foreign and domestic markets and with a presidential election in Brazil.

Survey of TradeMap, which considered non-exclusive equity funds, with equity above R$ 100 million in the last 12 months and more than 50 shareholders at the end of December, shows the funds that managed to beat not only the Ibovespa, but also had a return above the CDI, which reached 4.39% in 2021.

Check out the ten best-performing equity funds in the past year.

Background Return in 2021 – % Source: TradeMap Organon FIC FIA 53.82 Trine Delphos Income FIC FIA 49.65 Trine Flagship Small Caps FIC FIA 43.60 Trigono Flagship 60 Small Caps FIC FIA 42.87 Trine Verbier FIC FIA 40.11 Bradesco FIC FIA BDR Level I Plus 34.32 Itaú Bdr Level 1 FIC FI Shares 33.51 Bradesco FIC FIA BDR Level I 32.96 Crop FIC FIA BDR Level I 32.93 Neuberger Berman US Multicap Opportunities Dollar Advisory FIC FIA Ie 32.71

Focus on small cap stocks ensures good returns in 2021

The search for good opportunities in the segment of small cap shares, which have a market capitalization below R$10 billion, guaranteed good returns for the funds of the managers Organon Capital and Trígono Capital in 2021. The low correlation with the Small Caps index, which fell 16.20% last year, explains the much higher performance than the benchmark.

In 2021, the sale of some assets in the portfolio that had achieved significant appreciation, such as Ferbasa (FESA4), gives Santos Brazil (STBP3) and gives Wilson Sons (PORT3), allowed the manager Organon to pocket the profit with some positions and contributed to the increase of around 54% in the portfolio.

The 155.5% appreciation in 2021 of the shares of Ferbasa, which operates in the areas of mining and metallurgy with the production of ferroalloys and ferrochrome, driven by the increase in the prices of these products, was one of the biggest contributions to the return of the fund, responsible for for 23% of the performance in the first half.

“We started investing in Ferbasa in 2020 with the paper at R$18 and, although the company’s profits should be much higher in 2022 than in 2021, we are not convinced of the sustainability of these profits in the medium and long term and, therefore, we got off paper at R$ 45”, says Raphael Maia, investment director at Organon. The paper closed the last trading session (12) at R$ 49.40.

The manager has 15 shares in her portfolio and has focused more on mid and small caps, but also has large caps in the portfolio, such as petrochemicals Braskem (BRKM5). “We set up a position in the company’s shares in the first half of 2021, when we saw that the geological problem in Alagoas was already addressed, as well as the issue of ethane gas supply at the Mexico plant”, says Maia.

Despite finding that the spreads petrochemicals (the difference in price in relation to raw material) are likely to give up a little in 2022, the trend is still positive. In addition, Maia sees upside potential for the role with Braskem’s migration to the Novo Mercado following the sale of shares by controlling shareholders Petrobras and Braskem, who plan a subsequent offering by February. “It is a positive fact that should improve the company’s governance.”

Focusing on small and micro cap stocks, from companies with market capitalization below R$10 billion, Trígono Capital had four funds among the best performing stock portfolios in 2021.

The Trigono Delphos Income FIC FIA is more focused on companies that pay dividends, while the Trigono Flagship Small Caps is geared towards smaller capitalization companies and the Trigono Verbier is a free equity fund.

All of them, however, follow the same strategy in choosing assets, which involves selecting the Economic Value Added (EVA) financial metric, which measures the return generated to shareholders after deducting the cost of invested capital from operating income. Another preference of the manager is for companies with revenue in dollars and low debt in foreign currency.

In addition, all investments undergo an ESG assessment (which considers environmental, social and governance criteria). “We don’t invest in Vale (VALE3), or in JBS (JBSS3) or Braskem”, says Werner Roger, fund manager and co-founder of Trígono, who has worked at Citi, Western Asset and Victoire Brasil Investimentos.

Altogether, Trígono has 34 investee companies from the industrial sectors, such as the manufacturer of structural cast iron components Tupy; mining and metallurgy, with Ferbasa; agribusiness, such as the São Martinho sugar and alcohol company; and chemical, with Unipar. “Tupy has 80% of its revenues generated outside Brazil and has plants in Mexico and Portugal”, says Roger.

For 2022, the manager still sees the industrial sector with a favorable trajectory, as well as companies with dollar-denominated revenue. “We should have more exchange rate volatility with the elections in Brazil, which should further strengthen the dollar, with fiscal concerns still putting pressure on the real”, he says.

BDR funds also in the lead

With the increase of 33.65% in the index that accompanies the BDRs, the BDRX, in 2021, the equity funds that invest in these assets were also highlighted in 2021. Among the portfolios that increased the most are the funds of Bradesco Asset Management — Bradesco FIC FIA BDRNível I and Bradesco FIC FIA Bdr Level I Plus –, which yielded more than 30%.

Contributing to the performance were allocations in technology sector securities, such as Apple (AAPL34) and Microsoft (MSFT34) BDRs, which rose by 43.3% and 63.3% respectively, and in the financial sector, with a of the main positions in Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34), says Rodrigo Santoro, head of equity at Bram.

For 2022, Bram is focusing more on the energy sectors, given that oil inventories are still low; in the financial sector, whose companies should benefit from the hike in the basic interest rate in the US; and in value companies, more mature and representatives of the old economy, which are still with discounted prices, according to Santoro.

“It will be a year of more volatility, which will depend on how the Fed reacts to inflation data, but in the short term, I still see a positive scenario for US stocks”, he says.

Despite the more volatile scenario with the rise in interest rates in the US, the Bram manager sees BDR funds as an alternative for diversifying risk for Brazilian investors, especially in an election year.

The Itaú Asset Itaú Bdr Tier 1 Ações FIC FI fund, which also yielded more than 30% in 2021, seeks to build a diversified portfolio in different sectors, such as finance, technology and health, which contributed the most to the positive return of the portfolio in the last year.

Among the companies that stood out in the allocation in 2021 are Microsoft, Apple, Wells Fargo (WFCO34), BofA (BOAC34) and Pfizer (PFIZ34), says Renato Eid, superintendent of beta strategy and ESG integration at Itau Asset

“Itaú BDR Level 1 Ações invests in a portfolio of BDRs of companies in which we seek robust fundamentals, and in which we had gains in practically all positions throughout the year, justifying a positive performance in 2021”, he says.