European Parliament Committee calls for rapid vaccination in Africa

The Covax initiative finances vaccine doses for the poorest countries, through donations from the richest nations and under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Swedish MEP Thomas Tobé, chairman of the European Parliament’s Development Committee, said the vaccination rate in Africa is “desperately low”, which “puts the EU’s efforts” to donate doses to the Covax cooperation mechanism “under a very bad light”.

“We have to accelerate the process, so that there is equitable access to vaccines and promote their manufacture in developing countries”, said Tobé, a member of the European People’s Party (EPP).

European Citizens’ Party MEP Soraya Rodríguez recalled that “Africa has the capacity to produce vaccines” and urged EU member states to “facilitate the transfer of knowledge” to African scientists.

The representative of the left in the debate, the Spaniard Miguel Urbán, went further and asked the Commission and the European Council to take a position in favor of the release of vaccine patents and criticized the Covax format, because, in his opinion, “it is not can vaccinate everyone based on donations”.

“It seems that the EU wants us to continue to suffer from a global pandemic, instead of questioning the profits of a handful of pharmaceutical companies,” said the Spanish MEP.

However, the EU representative at Covax’s shareholders meeting, Greek MEP Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, bragged about the “global leadership” she said the EU had shown in responding to the pandemic.

“Europeans have organized a global health response since the beginning of the pandemic, not since our citizens were vaccinated. Despite the fact that we have deaths every day in our countries, we have been up to the task of responding in a supportive way. and global”, he said.

The head of the European External Action Service, Olivier Bailly, said that the EU “is a little alone” in the international fight against the pandemic and recalled that the United States belatedly joined the Covax program.

“We have never used vaccine diplomacy, as China or Russia did, giving vaccines to other countries in exchange for access to territory, ports or infrastructure funding”, underlined Bailly, during his speech as a guest in the parliamentary debate.

However, the head of the GAVI Alliance for Vaccines, Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, who is also part of the Covax mechanism, praised European countries for having “been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic” and stressed that the EU was the biggest donor of doses delivered through the initiative in 2021.

Saraka-Yao gave a positive assessment of this program and recalled that “it was created to offer a lifeline to disadvantaged economies”.

That official said that almost all 92 countries that joined Covax have already received a first shipment of vaccines and that 219 million doses from Europe have already been inoculated.

Covid-19 has caused 5,503,347 deaths worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the Agence France-Presse.

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

A new variant, Ómicron, considered worrying and very contagious by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been detected in southern Africa, but since the South African health authorities gave the alert in November, infections have been reported in at least 110 countries, being dominant in Portugal.