Ex-BBBs invest in sexy content on the internet to make money

Many former participants of the Big Brother Brazil invest in their careers as digital influencers after getting repercussions on the reality show. Some of them, however, also started to produce sensual content for platforms exclusively for the adult audience.

This is the case for some names like Hadson Nery, Clara Aguilar, Nati Casassola, Wagner Santiago, Francine Piaia, Jaque Khury, Angélica Morango and Vanessa Mesquita. All charge different prices and are on different social networks.

Nati Casassola, who was in the 2008 and 2013 editions of the Globo program, has a profile for subscribers on “OnlyFans”. In an interview with Extra, he explained: “A photo of my foot can cost up to R$500 and not even my face appears. It’s profitable and smoother than a cover of ‘Playboy’, where I’ve posed twice. I have 200 active subscribers this month.”

According to her, the minimum subscription is 25 dollars, which, at the current price, is equivalent to approximately BRL 140. The influencer must receive at least BRL 28,000 per month.

Another name that has become popular because of the production of adult content is Hadson Nery, from BBB 20. On the social network “Privacy”, you already have more than 2,500 people following your profile.

“People are complaining that it’s expensive, but I’m not trying to make it cheaper”, he says. He receives help from his wife, Elizabeth Fagundes, to prepare the contents. “I won’t say she likes it. But you see it’s good. Making money, I’m helping my family. I don’t do everything for money, I have a limit. They are not pornographic photos, but sensual ones. She helps me take it out at home,” he says.

