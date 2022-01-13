EXCLUSIVE: A sidelined heir wants to change control of Ferbasa | Business

One of the largest manufacturers of ferroalloys in Brazil and the only integrated producer of ferrochrome in the Americas, Ferbasa has its shareholding control discussed in court. Heir to the sidelines of the founder, José Eduardo de Carvalho claims shares in the company that were donated by his father to the José Carvalho Foundation.

The moment seems right: in the stock market dredger, Ferbasa is a point out of the curve and the action is not far from the historic high. In 12 months, it accumulates a high of 122%. But, in practice, this clash has little to do with the timing of the stock market.

Like any corporate dispute involving family, the dispute has been going on in secrecy for the past few years, but has just been made public in a new lawsuit, which Pipeline has had access to. Ferbasa is currently worth R$4.5 billion on the stock exchange and Fundação José Carvalho holds 50.1% of the company, with 98.8% of the ONs. Funds such as Blackrock, Kadima, Vanguard, Trigono have a minority position in the company. José Eduardo does not own any shares in the company.

The relationship between father and son was never the most friendly and became even more distant after the death of José Eduardo’s sister, Denise, in a car accident in 1987. Denise would be the successor of the founder of the business, in the narrative of the brother in the process, even though José Carvalho had already started to transfer the shares to the foundation in the 70s. The businessman died in 2015, when his son had access to his tax records and learned about the will of R$ 2 million for the family.

José Eduardo opened a lawsuit that year, which is under judicial secrecy, and now started another lawsuit on the subject, given the lack of agreement with the company. The two lawsuits debate the legality of transferring the shares to the foundation, asking for its nullity almost 50 years later – in the argument, there was no statute of limitations, since the information was only known in the will in 2015, when the matter was brought to justice.

The lawsuits discuss the transfer above what the legislation allows, which would be the donation of 50% of the patrimony. The action is based on article 1,176 of the Civil Code in force at the time (replaced by article 549 of the Civil Code of 2002), understanding that it deals not only with the donation to legitimate heirs, but with any free disposal of goods.

In the argument of Nicolas Nicolielo Advogados in the case file, the way in which the transfer to the foundation was made indicates that there was a “true corporate gymnastics to circumvent the legislation”. Instead of directly transferring the shares to the foundation, the businessman transferred shares between the subsidiaries Crumita and Jacurici, with capital increases and cancellation of shares, in indirect legal transactions, which the lawyers argue were not illegal in themselves, but jointly. indicate a purpose different from the original – a way of getting to the foundation through different legal entities, detaching from the initial owner.