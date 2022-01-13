Extended IPI exemption: who can buy a zero km car at a discount – 01/12/2022

On the last day of 2021, Law nº 14.287/2021 was published, which extends the benefit of exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of motor vehicles in Brazil. In the previous law that regulated the issue, the validity period of this exemption for taxi drivers and People with Disabilities (PCD) was 2021.

As a result, interest in acquiring new vehicles at a discount has returned to the agenda, especially because many drivers who have this right do not know all the benefits and the existing bureaucracy to claim them. In addition to the IPI, the beneficiary can also have the IOF and ICMS amounts deducted on the acquisition, and the IPVA on vehicle maintenance.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Extension of the benefit granted by Law No. 8,989/1995 and new validity

The benefit of exemption from IPI on the purchase of vehicles, with a 5-year extension, has a new expiration date on December 31, 2026. With a variable rate from 7% to 25%, depending on the car’s engine, the reduction in value to be paid by the beneficiary is considerable.

However, it is necessary to remember that accessories are not covered by the exemption. Thus, the tax continues to be levied on optional items normally, in accordance with art. 5, of Law No. 8,989, of 1995.

The new law, however, did not only change the validity of the benefit, but other of its characteristics and requirements, such as the express provision for the inclusion of people with autistic spectrum disorder and the increase in the maximum value of cars that can be acquired with the benefit – from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand, including taxes.

Requirements to buy a car without IPI are different for taxi driver and PwD

Drivers who carry out the autonomous transport of passengers – taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives – and people with visual, hearing, severe or profound mental impairment, with autism spectrum disorder are covered by the exemptions. In this sense, the acquisition may be carried out directly by the beneficiary or by its curator, who will also be its legal representative in the transaction.

The requirements of the vehicle that can be covered by the IPI exemption are described in the text of the law, which covers from the origin to the number of doors. However, not all of these requirements apply to all beneficiaries.

The list of requirements for taxi drivers and taxi cooperatives can be found below:

Nationally manufactured car

Engine with a cylinder capacity not exceeding 2 thousand cubic centimeters

Minimum of 4 doors, including luggage rack

Powered by renewable fuel, reversible combustion system, hybrid or electric

From this list, only the domestic manufacturing requirement is applicable to Persons with Disabilities listed in the law. However, there are specific requirements, listed by the Federal Government, for obtaining the benefit by PwD. The main one, that the disability generates difficulty in locomotion.

Beneficiaries who are professional drivers must have, in their National Driver’s License, the note Exerce Atividade Remunerada (EAR), in order to obtain the exemption.

In addition, the frequency with which each beneficiary can use the exemption benefit is also different, depending on the purpose given to the car. Use of the benefit is restricted to once every two years for taxis and every three years for PwD.

In the event of alienation, that is, sale of the vehicle acquired with the benefit in a period of less than two years, anyone who does not comply with the requirements of the law – that is, taxi driver, cooperative or PwD – will subject the beneficiary to the payment of the tax for which it was dispensed. The amount may be increased by default interest and a fine, if fraud or non-payment of the tax is detected.

The Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil is responsible for carrying out the recognition of the right to the benefit, upon proof that the candidate meets all the legal requirements for such.

What other taxes can be deducted

Other exemptions that can be granted in the acquisition and maintenance of the vehicle for these same beneficiaries are the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) – which reaches 12% of the total value of the vehicle -, the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and the already known to motorists, Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles (IPVA).

For this, the competent bodies must be sought to verify the rules and requirements, and the documents necessary for the granting of benefits. In the case of the request for exemption from IPI and IOF, the request is made to the Federal Revenue, highlighting the fact that the IOF discount will only be granted once to the beneficiary, unlike the IPI, which can be requested every 3 years .

The request can be initiated, in the case of IOF and IPI, directly over the internet, in the System of Concession of Exemption (SISEN) or in Chat RFB, both of the Federal Government. In the case of IPVA and ICMS, the request is made directly to the responsible state agencies, given that they are state taxes.

Also, the requirements for each exemption may vary. For example, although the maximum value for acquisition without IPI is R$ 200 thousand, the ICMS tax will be granted to People with Disabilities, in São Paulo, for vehicles with a total value of up to R$ 70 thousand.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.