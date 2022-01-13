Extra charge on the electricity bill will be maintained until April, even with rains

The water scarcity tariff flag — which adds R$ 14.20 to electricity bills for every 100 kWh consumed — should remain in effect until the end of April, even after the heavy rains recorded in recent weeks and the consequent increase in the level of electricity. reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The extra fee was created by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) in August last year with the aim of covering the cost of using thermoelectric plants. More expensive, these plants were activated in the second half of 2021 to guarantee energy supply at the most critical moment of the drought, when reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest reached worrying levels.

At that time, the country was experiencing the worst water crisis in 90 years — or “worst scarcity scenario in the country’s history”, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In a note to UOL, the ministry explained that the water scarcity flag “aims to cover the extraordinary costs already incurred in 2021, which were borne with the distributors’ own resources [de energia] and not yet passed on to consumers”.

The Ministry also stated that it has been carrying out a “permanent monitoring” of the situation, through the CMSE (Committee for Monitoring the Electricity Sector), and that results such as the improvement in reservoir levels “show the assertiveness of the efforts undertaken by all entities in the sector”.

Earlier, to the newspaper O Globo, minister Bento Albuquerque (photo above) had already confirmed that the electricity bill will remain more expensive until April, even after heavy rains. “This flag is to pay the cost of exceptional energy generation in 2021”, he reinforced.

Weight on inflation

The high cost of electricity was one of the factors that most contributed to the 10.06% inflation accumulated last year, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The index was well above the center of the target established by the Central Bank for 2021, of 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less (that is, it can vary between 2.25% and 5 .25%).

Yesterday, in a letter sent to Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and the CMN (National Monetary Council), BC President Roberto Campos Neto also attributed high inflation to energy, along with the effects of the pandemic on demand and prices of raw materials (commodities).

“Weak rainfall led to the activation of thermoelectric plants and other higher-cost energy sources during the second half of 2021, resulting in a significant increase in electricity tariffs,” he said. “In September, the flag of water scarcity was triggered, which caused an increase of 49.6% over the previous flag and 5.8% over the electricity tariff compared to the previous month.”

Whenever inflation is not within the target set for one year, the BC president is obliged to provide clarification.

This was the sixth time since the creation of the inflation targeting system, in 1999, that a BC president had to justify his noncompliance. But the last time this happened, in 2017, the letter explained why inflation (2.95%) ended the year below the target floor (3%) and not above. At the time, the president of the Central Bank was Ilan Goldfajn, and the Minister of Finance, Henrique Meirelles.