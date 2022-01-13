Fabiula Nascimento enchants by posting first photo with twins

On the afternoon of last Tuesday (11), the twins Roque and Raul de Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantos were shown on the internet. On social media, the actress made a point of sharing the first photo with the family, taken at the time of childbirth.

“We were born. 09/01/22,” she wrote in the caption. In the record, she appears with a happy look, next to her husband who poses all smiles, lavishing pride on his companion.

“Welcome to Uncle Gloss’s cutest little Capricorns!!! Congratulations beloved friends”, commented journalist Hugo Gloss. “Yay! Much love, health and protection for this beautiful family”, said actress Drica Moraes. “Pretties,” said the last person.

During a recent appearance on the podcast wide panties, Fabiula Nascimento said that suffered violence as a child. According to her, she he cannot praise the paternity he had and even commented that he did not talk to his father.

“I don’t really talk about paternity. Why wasn’t it cool. Guys, I never talked about this. But it’s something I’ve always wanted to talk about. I think, nowadays, because he is alive and because the violence has already prescribed, with the internet world that we live in and this bad thing that it also brings with free hate, I never want him to suffer any kind of violence written or that someone looks and says: ‘Oh, you know this guy’. It doesn’t matter anymore,” he began.

With an open heart, she spoke fondly about who left him with the wounds to this day. “And wishing that man all the best, that he will go on and be well. It has always been my spiritual work in life. I don’t do conventional therapy, I’ve been in holistic therapy for at least 8 years. I’ve been working on it. Today, I have him in a very careful place in my heart, you know? I hugged that child, because he was also a child, right? He also had difficulties,” he said.

Finally, the artist who rocked the soap opera Bom Sucesso, highlighted that he does not want to live with his father, despite wishing him good things. And we follow. But I don’t live together and I have no intention of living together. You can’t give what you don’t have, man. Several brothers, understand? Everyone has a life and a story. We come here to live and learn these stops,” she said.

What did you think?