Family confirms death of woman who was missing in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

The family of banker Flávia Cristina Duarte, 44, confirmed her death this Wednesday afternoon (12). The woman has been missing since Monday (10), and was seen for the last time when leaving the house saying that she would go to a pharmacy, in the Coração Eucarístico neighborhood, in the Northwest region of BH. In posts on social networks, family and friends do not inform the cause of death. The Civil Police investigate the case.

“The pain is immense today, my dear and beloved sister Flávia left and is no longer with us. There is no pain that compares to what we are feeling now, with the loss of a loved one,” her brother wrote on a network. Social.

In another publication, a family member of Flávia thanked the support given by everyone to try to find her. “The family appreciates the efforts of friends, family, press, PMMG and the Civil Police, who put all their efforts in their search,” he wrote.

Disappearance

Flávia Cristina disappeared after leaving her mother’s house, in the Eucharistic Heart. She lived alone in the Alto dos Pinheiros neighborhood, in the northwest region of BH, but was spending time at her mother’s house because of depression.

In an interview with Itatiaia, brother Rodrigo Duarte explained that she asked a brother for the key saying he needed to go to the pharmacy. Since then, it has not been found.

“My mother wouldn’t leave her alone. My brother was with her, but he must have been scattered with something, because she asked to borrow the key and left with the clothes on her back,” he said.