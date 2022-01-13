Faustão speaks for the first time about Globo’s troubled exit

posted on 01/12/2022 16:17 / updated on 01/12/2022 16:18



Faustão in the Band – (Credit: Publicity/Band)

With his debut scheduled for January 17 at Band, Fausto Silva spoke for the first time about his unexpected departure from Globo in mid-2021.

In an interview with the podcast rap 77, by Youtuber Júnior Coimbra, Faustão revealed that he does not hold grudges against the former broadcaster and that everything he lived there considers a page turned.

“It’s a normal thing. I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there. I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan… I worked with people who made Brazilian television for 33 years”, he declared.

The presenter also said that he understands Globo’s decision to withdraw him from the station abruptly and without goodbye. Even before the end of his contract, he had already announced his return to the Band.

“From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. No problem. Page turned and look ahead”, said Faustão.

During the interview, the communicator also revealed some behind-the-scenes details of his return to Rede Bandeirantes. “They needed a schedule. I said ‘look, when I’m old, they’re going to invent this story for me’. I was on a beach that was my beach for a long time, which was Sunday”, he explained.

“To do the same type of program, it’s not worth it. Let’s try to do a different program each day. And that’s what we’re going to try to do. And, above all, bring joy and optimism”, said the presenter.