Faustão talks about working with his son and leaving TV Globo without regrets – Zoeira

The host Fausto Silva gave details about the departure of the TV Globo and going to Band together with his son João Guilherme, in an interview with the podcast rap 77. The video was broadcast on Tuesday (11), on YouTube.

The presenter said that there is pressure on the son who starts working on TV.

Watch Faustão’s interview

“He’s going to be 18 now. He started: ‘Do you even have a contract yet?’. His contract will be for the hour. […] The way he has it, he wouldn’t expose my son if he didn’t have the conditions. It has charge and malice. […] The son of a singer has to sing better than his father”, declared Faustão.

see more

Faustão also spoke about the names of the program’s staff. They were nominated for “Pizzaria do Faustão”, “Grana ou Fama”, “Danças das Feras”, “Está é A Sua Vida”, “Na Pista do Sucesso”, “Churrascão do Faustão” and “Cacetadas do Faustão”.

TV Globo exit without regrets

Still in a chat, Faustão said he didn’t feel bad about not doing a farewell show on TV Globo.

“From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. No problem. Page turning and looking forward,” said the veteran on the podcast.

Fausto Silva TV presenter “This is a normal thing. [a saída]. I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there. I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan… I worked with people who made Brazilian television. for 33 years

On the occasion, Faustão also revealed how he went to Band. I said: ‘look, when I’m old, they’ll make up this story for me’. I was on a beach that had been my beach for a long time, which was Sunday. To do the same type of program, it’s not worth it. Let’s try to do a different program each day. And that’s what we’re going to try to do. And, above all, bring joy and optimism”.

Faustão debuts in Band on Monday (17)

Subtitle: “Faustão na Band” premieres on January 17 Photograph: Disclosure

The program “Faustão na Band”, which marks the departure of Fausto Silva from Rede Globo after 32 years at the station, starts on Monday (17). It will be shown from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

According to Cris Gomes, director of the program and also former Globo, more than 300 professionals are already involved in the production of ‘Faustão na Band’. “It’s one of the biggest projects of our careers,” he said.