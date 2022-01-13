Fiat Pulse has new increases of up to R$4,000 and goes from R$120,000 – 01/12/2022

Fiat started 2022 “with everything”. Its main launch of 2021, the Pulse SUV, which has already caused problems by the price increases that hit pre-sale consumers, will already have a new price increase.

Prices now range between R$87,889 and R$123,490 from the entry-level to the most expensive version. SUV increases fluctuate between R$2,500 to R$4,000, depending on the version.

The entry-level version, Drive, which had already risen from R$79,990 to R$83,990, now starts at R$87,990. The Drive 1.3 AT version increased by R$3,000 and went from R$93,990 to R$96,990.

The versions with 1.0 turbo engine and CVT transmission – Drive Turbo, Audace and Impetus – had increases of R$ 3 thousand, R$ 2,500 and R$ 3,500, respectively.

As a result, the new values ​​for these versions are R$104,990, R$112,490 and R$123,490, which were previously R$101,990, R$109,990 and R$119,990.

In the table that was released to dealers, the brand makes an addendum saying that for pre-sale buyers who have not yet received their vehicles, the value charged must be that of December, when they had the first increases.

NEW TABLE

Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 87,990

– BRL 87,990 Drive 1.3 AT – BRL 96,990

– BRL 96,990 Turbo Drive – BRL 104,990

– BRL 104,990 dare turbo – BRL 112,490

– BRL 112,490 Turbo Impetus – BRL 123,490

Procon-SP notified Fiat

After an article by UOL Carros about price increases of up to R$4,000 in the first wave, in December, which affected pre-sale buyers whose cars had not yet been invoiced, Fiat was notified by Procon to provide clarification.

To Procon-SP, the brand should say how many consumers have made the reservation and have not yet received their vehicles, how many consumers will be harmed by this change and whether these adjustments are valid for all versions. She will also need to inform whether all Brazilian states will be affected by the adjustment and what is the average loss that consumers in São Paulo will suffer.

At the time, Fiat justified the increase citing high exchange rate volatility and the scarcity of the input market – it will have until January 13 to explain itself to Procon-SP.

Dealers warned of increases in launch

In October, shortly after the launch, UOL Carros reported that dealerships warned customers that the advertised values ​​were linked to a limited number of units. In a note at the time, Fiat denied the information reported by dealers. When the readjustment was announced, in December, only 3,286 vehicles of the 9,000 orders announced by the automaker had already been registered at the launch price.

