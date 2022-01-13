Fiocruz warns of increased occupancy of ICU beds in Brazil | Rio de Janeiro

In a technical note released this Wednesday (12), the Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory brings an alert for the increase in the occupancy of ICU beds, in the SUS network, for adults in Brazil. According to the bulletin, one state in the federation and four capitals are in a critical situation.

Based on the rates observed on January 10 and in comparison with the historical series, the document shows that a third of the states and ten capitals are in the intermediate and critical alert zones.

According to the analysis, the state of Pernambuco (82%) is in the critical alert zone, with 82% occupancy of ICU beds for Covid.

The following capitals are also in critical condition: Stronghold (88%), Recife (80%), Belo Horizonte (84%) and Goiania (94%).

The states in an intermediate situation are: Pará (71%), Tocantins (61%), Piauí (66%), Ceará (68%), Bahia (63%), Espírito Santo (71%), Goiás (67%) and the Federal District (74%). And the capitals: Porto Velho (76%), Macapá (60%), Maceió (68%), Salvador (68%), Vitória (77%) and Brasília (74%).

Rio de Janeiro (12%) is among the 16 states that are in a good situation. On January 10, according to the bulletin, there were 161 inpatients, while on August 2, the number of inpatients reached 1,176, with a bed occupancy rate of 61%.

The note alerts to the new growth in the occupancy rates of ICU beds in view of the wide and rapid proliferation of the ômicron variant in Brazil.

Those responsible for the bulletin say that the number of ICU admissions today is still “predominantly much lower” than on August 2, 2021, for example, when already in the “pandemic cooling framework, beds began to be closed”.

“We consider it essential to ratify the idea that we have another scenario with vaccination and the very characteristics of the manifestations of Covid-19 by Ômicron. On the other hand, we cannot fail to consider the fact that the occupation of ICU beds today also reflects the use of complex services required by Delta variant cases and Influenza cases”, the researchers emphasize in the bulletin.

In the document, the researchers also highlight that as important as being aware of the need to reopen beds, it is necessary to: