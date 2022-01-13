First Silent Hill is recreated based on Unreal Engine 5

Silent Hill seems forgotten by Konami, but fans remain hopeful that the franchise will be revived at some point. In the meantime, the community pays its respects: a group of developers has reimagined the game in Unreal Engine 5.

The mod was produced by “Codeless Studio”, a team working on an unofficial remake of the title, originally released in 1999 for PS1. The group reports in the description of the video that it does not intend to release the version, so as not to avoid legal problems. The result can be seen in the video below:

The work very accurately rescues the spooky atmosphere of Silent Hill, in a way that would fit very well into today’s standards. Even the fixed camera was designed to look exactly like the 1999 game.

Many rumors about the return of the series have taken over the networks in recent months. The latest say that Kojima Productions and Sony would be preparing the return of the saga – but nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

