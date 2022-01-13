“Fla has money”; Toronto FC agrees to negotiate Soteldo and asks to sign the Venezuelan’s departure

Mengão wants to find a replacement for Kenedy, who was returned to Chelsea after a request from the English club’s own management

It’s no secret that Flamengo is in the ball market in search of rpunctual efforts. Kenedy’s departure took everyone by surprise. In an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande, the striker himself said that it was the Rio club that informed him about his unexpected return to Chelsea. Thus, neither the player nor the CRF management could do anything.

“I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday (Tuesday) night around 11pm. All too fast. Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. He asked me to introduce myself and I am introducing myself. It was Flamengo that warned me. I’m just fulfilling the contract“, he said.

Paulo Sousa wants a player who plays on the sides, but also knows how to play in the middle. Marcos Braz has already received this request from the flamengo commander and is trying to find the best option. Soteldo, ex-Santos, was offered to Mengão more than once this year alone and his name is starting to gain strength behind the scenes at Ninho do Urubu.

Toronto want to trade the Venezuelan, but put some conditions. If it is a loan, it has to be with a purchase obligation above BRL 30 million at the end of the contract. The foreign club, as reported by “Diário O Lance!”, owes about BRL 16 million to the athlete for the bonus that the little guy was entitled to receive for signing the bond. Canadians want someone interested to pay part of this amount.

São Paulo is already practically out of the fray. Soteldo wants to return to Brazil as soon as possible. His salary is above BRL 1.1 million and would also need to be negotiated. Toronto has already warned interested parties that it is willing to release it, but with these requests exposed.