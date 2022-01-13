Flamengo announces definitive purchase of midfielder Thiago Maia from Lille

One of Paulo Sousa’s requests, a 24-year-old midfielder, was bought from Lille and signed a contract until 2026

Thiago Maia is from Flamengo definitively. This Wednesday (12), the club confirmed the definitive purchase of the player from the Lille, from France, who loaned him to Rubro-Negro in 2020.

Thiago Maia’s stay is a request from coach Paulo Sousa. Bought by 4 million euros, around R$ 25 million, the 24-year-old midfielder signed contract until 2026.

Graduated in saints, Thiago Maia spent 2 and a half years at Lille before being loaned to Flamengo in January 2020. The loan contract was renewed twice before the final purchase by Rubro-Negro.

In 2021, after recovering from serious knee injury, the midfielder played 31 matches for Flamengo and scored 2 goals. In all, he played 60 games with the red-black shirt.