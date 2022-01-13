Flamengo confirms striker’s departure and ‘gets rid’ of paying more than R$ 3 million per negotiation

Kenedy will be reinstated in the Chelsea squad at the request of Thomas Tuchel and leaves Brazilian football after a few months

THE Flamengo confirmed in the early evening of Wednesday (12) what had been expected since early afternoon: Kenedy will no longer wear the red-black shirt.

Owner of the player’s federative and economic rights, the Chelsea requested his return to the English squad. So Kenedy travels back to London to join the team led by German Thomas Tuchel.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

“Chelsea exercised the clause of the contract and requested the early termination of the loan and the immediate return of the athlete Kenedy”, informed Flamengo, on their social networks.

With that, on account of Kenedy not staying until the end of the loan, Flamengo is exempt from paying 500 thousand euros to Chelsea for the negotiation. The amount is equivalent to R$ 3.1 million at the current price.

Under the contract, Chelsea could request the return of Kenedy if Flamengo did not exercise the outright purchase option until December 2021, what did not happen.

The striker leaves Flamengo with 17 games, one goal and one assist. Now, he returns to Chelsea to be an option for the left wing, as the club lost Ben Chilwell, injured.