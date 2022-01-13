Flamengo: Rodolfo Landim disapproves R$ 63.5 million and striker is leaving Flamengo

THE Flamengo remains attentive to the market, especially now that Paulo Sousa is in charge, being able to give approval in the negotiations to be carried out by the directors. Behind the scenes, the need for some specific reinforcements is known, especially in positions considered lacking, which ended up lacking in the last season.

In addition to some initial requests, such as a screen in training, the gringo continues to help in the formation of the ideal squad, even assembling a previous lineup with the cast available at this time. Journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur published his updated column on Globo.Esporte.com with a projection of what Mengão can be like in this new “era”, within the characteristics of Portuguese.

The lineup would be as follows: Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Matheuzinho (Isla), Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas) and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol and Arrascaeta; and Peter. On the bench, however, a forward will no longer be an option this season., as he has been requested to return to Chelsea, from England, who have no offensive wingers available on the left at the moment.

Its about Kennedy, travels this Wednesday to London, where he will re-introduce himself to the club that holds his economic rights. Rubro-Negro had been trying to stay, but a clause allowed the English club to request an immediate return at any time, if the cariocas did not exercise the purchase option by December, stipulated at 10 million euros (R$ 63.5 million at the current price).

Initially, information about the Blues’ request was first given by the portal “Coluna do Flamengo”. Hired on loan in August, the The 24-year-old forward played 17 games for Mais Querido, scored a goal and provided an assist, leaving something to be desired at times and yielding below what was expected by the fans.