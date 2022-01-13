Flamengo should make a proposal for a defender appointed by Paulo Sousa

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

With the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo focuses on the search for reinforcements for the 2022 season. One of the targets of Rubro-Negro is defender Carlos Salcedo, 28, who belongs to Tigres, from Mexico.

According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, from the Paparazzo Rubro-negro channel, Carlos Salcedo was offered to Flamengo and, after Paulo Sousa’s approval, prepares a proposal for the defender.

From offered to requested!#FLAMENGO will search at the request of #PAULOSOUSA Daniel Kozik (Agent of #CARLOSSALCEDO) and will formalize a proposal by the defender of the #TIGERS– MEX .@PaparazzoRN #RUBRONEWS pic.twitter.com/YMciAiQ099 — JULIO MIGUEL NETO (@JulioMiguelNeto) January 13, 2022

Carlos Salcedo is an old acquaintance of coach Paulo Sousa. The defender worked together with the Portuguese coach at Fiorentina, in Italy, during the 2016/2017 season.

The defender even came into the sights of Palmeiras, but the São Paulo club gave up the deal after closing with Murilo, ex-Lokomotiv Moscow.

Salcedo’s trajectory

Defender Carlos Salcedo has been with Tigres since the 2018/2019 season. The defender also defends the selection of Mexico, in which he has a total of 48 games.

Salcedo even competed with the Mexican national team in competitions such as the World Cup (2018), Copa America, Confederations Cup and the Olympics.

The defender also accumulates spells at Chivas (Mexico), Real Salt Lake (United States) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).

