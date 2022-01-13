Flamengo wastes no time after Kenedy’s departure and negotiates the signing of a popular striker in the market

With the sudden departure of forward Kenedy, the board is looking for a replacement for the position

Flamengo’s sports director was taken by surprise with the sudden departure of the striker Kennedy, which will return to Chelsea after the team’s request, and the Rubro-Negra team is in the market looking for a player for the position. the venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, which received polls from São Paulo, became an endorsement for the team’s board.

Soteldo was recently offered to Flamengo, but the club’s board was looking for a new coach and did not intend to reinforce the offensive sector. But, in the current scenario, the Venezuelan can become the target of the team. Position names will be discussed with the coach Paulo Sousa before making any formal proposal.

The attacker is negotiating with the São Paulo. But the Tricolor board may end up giving up on the negotiations. Faced with the non-return of the Toronto FC in reference to the proposed loan that was sent by the Brazilian team. The São Paulo club is in a delicate financial situation, which could further harm the negotiation.

According to information from the website ‘fans‘, in recent weeks Toronto have signed the forward outstanding, which belonged to Napoli, and will pay high amounts in the negotiation. The Italian team will receive approx. BRL 73 million annually on the Canadian team, becoming the biggest in the history of the MLS. Therefore, it is necessary to negotiate Soteldo.