Foo Fighters are terrorized in the movie trailer; Look

Studio 666, the first film starring the musicians of the band Foo Fighters, won its first trailer. The preview, released on the official profile of the production on Twitter, brings the group around with the recording of their tenth album, Medicine at Midnight (2021), when he decides to use an old house as a studio. Steeped in a sinister energy, the artists only come to question a series of bizarre events when frontman Dave Grohl is apparently possessed by a shadowy entity. Watch below.

“In Studio 666, legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in rustic rock and roll history for their much-anticipated tenth studio album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself at odds with supernatural forces that threaten both the album’s production and the lives of the group’s members”, says the official synopsis of the production.

Inspired by a story written by Grohl himself, Studio 666 it was written by Jeff Buhler (the last train) and Rebecca Hughes (Cracking Up) and directed by BJ McDonnell (Terror in the Swamp). The film is slated for a February 25 release in select theaters across the United States. In Brazil, there is no release date.