foreign exchanges pressure Ibovespa – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Abroad, Asian stocks closed mostly lower this morning on Thursday (13), a day after US inflation data reinforced bets that the Fed will start raising interest rates in March and with renewed concerns.

by the spread of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus around the world. Stocks in Europe operate lower this morning, after accumulating gains in the previous two trading sessions.

NY stock futures indexes operate modestly higher after spot markets recorded slight gains yesterday, with investors awaiting inflation data (PPI) and weekly requests for US unemployment benefits, in addition to comments from

several Fed leaders at a time of withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Interest rates on treasuries rise as the dollar’s DXY index extends losses from the previous session.

In the commodities market, oil futures contracts operate close to stability, interspersing light drops and highs in NY, while showing moderate gains in London this morning. The commodity fluctuates in the face of

uncertainties about demand at a time when the contagious Omicron variant continues to spread across the world.

In Brazil, the negative signals of the stock exchanges abroad tend to weigh on the adjustments of the B3. Investors should also reflect on interest and exchange data on services

provided in the country, which is expected to grow timidly in November, supported by the increase in mobility in the month. Yesterday, after the dollar retreated for the second day in a row, short and long rates gave way and the yield curve maintained the pricing of a 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic in February, and already shows almost unanimous bets on a reduction in the pace. tightening in March to 1 percentage point.

Economic agenda 01/13

Brazil: The November monthly service survey comes out at 9 am. The market median indicates growth of 0.1% in the volume of services provided, compared to a drop of 1.2% in October. The Treasury auctions LTN and NTN-F at 11 am.

USA: The December US PPI and weekly jobless claims will be released at 10:30 am. Four Fed officials participate in daytime events: Patrick Harker at 10 am; Brainard at 12 noon; Barkin from Richmond, at 2 pm; Chicago Evans at 3pm