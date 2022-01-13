https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/antigo-imperio-andino-produzia-cerveja-alucinogena-que-permitia-manter-estrutura-politica-e-social-21012327.html

Former Andean empire produced hallucinogenic beer that allowed it to maintain political and social structure

The Wari elite shared the drink with the population during long parties, ensuring the maintenance of power, according to the researchers. 13.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

A team of researchers found that the Wari Empire of Peru, between the years 600 and 1,000 AD, used beer mixed with a hallucinogenic substance to hold prolonged parties, which allowed its leaders to strengthen its social and political structure, details a published article. in the journal Antiquity. Led by Matthew Biwer, professor of archeology at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, experts excavated a site called Quilcapampa, where they discovered a pit with approximately one million botanical remains, including seeds from a tree known as a molle, used to to manufacture a fermented alcoholic beverage called chicha, similar to beer. The team also found seeds from angico-branco trees, which have hallucinogenic properties, nearby. a “very mild and controlled hallucinogenic effect”. The drink was shared with the community during prolonged parties. as, and would have helped the leaders to increase their bond with the population. In this way, the dominant group maintained its position of superiority and created in society a sense of debt for having had this experience. According to the authors of the study, the culture wari offered “memorable and collective psychotropic parties, but ensured that they could not be replicated independently”, due to the difficulty of obtaining and preparing the drink that allowed elites to “legitimize and maintain their high status”. observed that sharing the drink with society represented a central element of “Andean political development”, where the “greater number” of people could “collectively participate in the effects of a hallucinogen”. In this sense, they concluded that the “psychotropic experience” served to “reinforce the power of the Wari state” and was an “intermediate step between exclusive and corporate political strategies”.

