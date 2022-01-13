Former Botafogo president Carlos Eduardo Pereira declares vote ‘yes’ to the sale of SAF to John Textor: ‘I don’t hide’

The former president of Botafogo Carlos Eduardo Pereira declared that he will vote in favor of the sale of the club’s SAF to the American company John Textor at the Deliberative Council meeting scheduled for this Thursday, in General Severiano.

“Of course my vote will be YES“, wrote CEP when answering journalist Matheus Medeiros in the twitter, later ratifying in another post:

“Tired of mimimi and fake news, out of respect for Botafogo fans and to unmask the rogues who have been doing intrigue, I anticipate that my vote tomorrow and after will be YES, in favor of SAF. I DON’T HIDE.“

Carlos Eduardo Pereira has been provoking debate about the sale of Botafogo on the internet, asking for further clarification and more transparency about Textor’s proposal. However, he had already expressed himself in favor of transforming the club into S/A. Later,

The sale of 90% of Botafogo’s SAF to Textr’s Eagle Holdings for around BRL 400 million, will be submitted to the vote of the Deliberative Council this Thursday and to the appreciation of the General Assembly of the partners on Friday. If everything is approved, next Monday the American should make an initial contribution of BRL 50 million.

Tired of mimimi and fake news, out of respect for Botafogo fans and to unmask the rogues who have been doing intrigue, I anticipate that my vote tomorrow and after will be YES, in favor of SAF.

I DON’T HIDE. — CEP1417 (@cep1417) January 12, 2022

*Updated at 20:17