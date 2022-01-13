Forward stands out and has the best evaluation in high average nights at Corinthians da Copinha

Corinthians Sub-20 is classified for the third phase of Copinha 2022. With a great collective performance, coach Diogo Siston’s team thrashed Ituano 5-0 this Wednesday. All this, of course, was reflected in the picture. Fan Notes, of My Helm.

the attacker Giovane was named best of the match by the Corinthians fans by reaching average 9.1. The player scored two goals in the victory against the Itu team and is now Timãozinho’s top scorer in the competition with three goals scored.

The podium among athletes is complete by Rodrigo Varanda and German. The first came in the second half of the match and scored a great goal, with a pass from Pedro, and got an average of 8.9. The defender, on the other hand, was responsible for opening the alvinegra rout in the first half, in addition to having had a very safe performance throughout the match.

Individual highlights were also midfielder Kevin and the goalkeeper Alan Gobetti, which reached an average of 8.4. The commander Diogo Siston also hit one of the highest averages of the night at 8.7.

The ones who least drew attention on the big night of the Corinthians squad were the forward Felipe Augusto and the steering wheel Riquelme. The athletes obtained an average of 6.3 for their performances.

It is worth remembering that, with the classification assured, Corinthians will return to the field for the third phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup this Friday. Timãozinho faces Resende, opponents of the first phase, at 21:45, also at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders Alan Gobetti

Average rating: 8.4

Reviews received: 330 Leo Mana

Average rating: 7.3

Reviews received: 325 German

Average rating: 8.6

Reviews received: 327 Robert Renan

Average rating: 7.9

Reviews received: 320 Reginaldo

Average rating: 7.3

Reviews received: 323 Vitor

Average rating: 8.0

Reviews received: 318 Matheus Araújo

Average rating: 7.6

Reviews received: 322 Guilherme Biro

Average rating: 7.7

Reviews received: 328 Keven Vinicius

Average rating: 8.4

Reviews received: 317 Giovanni

ace of the match

Average rating: 9.1

Reviews received: 329 Felipe Augusto

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 316 reservations Riquelme

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 303 Rodrigo Varanda

Average rating: 8.9

Reviews received: 327 Ryan

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 300 Lucas Belezi

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 304 Peter

Average rating: 7.5

Reviews received: 308 Pedrinho

Average rating: 7.1

Reviews received: 305 Technician Diogo Siston

Average rating: 8.7

Reviews received: 305 Referee Tiago de Mattos da Silva

Average rating: 6.6

Reviews received: 267 Total votes: 5,974

*Notes from fans registered until 01/13/2022 at 08:04. The Corinthians 5 x 0 Ituano player, coach and referee ratings will remain open for the public to vote until 01/13/2022 at 21:45.

