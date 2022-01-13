Forward stands out and has the best evaluation in high average nights at Corinthians da Copinha

Corinthians Sub-20 is classified for the third phase of Copinha 2022. With a great collective performance, coach Diogo Siston’s team thrashed Ituano 5-0 this Wednesday. All this, of course, was reflected in the picture. Fan Notes, of My Helm.

the attacker Giovane was named best of the match by the Corinthians fans by reaching average 9.1. The player scored two goals in the victory against the Itu team and is now Timãozinho’s top scorer in the competition with three goals scored.

The podium among athletes is complete by Rodrigo Varanda and German. The first came in the second half of the match and scored a great goal, with a pass from Pedro, and got an average of 8.9. The defender, on the other hand, was responsible for opening the alvinegra rout in the first half, in addition to having had a very safe performance throughout the match.

Individual highlights were also midfielder Kevin and the goalkeeper Alan Gobetti, which reached an average of 8.4. The commander Diogo Siston also hit one of the highest averages of the night at 8.7.

The ones who least drew attention on the big night of the Corinthians squad were the forward Felipe Augusto and the steering wheel Riquelme. The athletes obtained an average of 6.3 for their performances.

It is worth remembering that, with the classification assured, Corinthians will return to the field for the third phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup this Friday. Timãozinho faces Resende, opponents of the first phase, at 21:45, also at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders
Alan Gobetti SilvaAlan Gobetti
Average rating: 8.4
Reviews received: 330
Leonardo Mana HernandesLeo Mana
Average rating: 7.3
Reviews received: 325
JoGerman
Average rating: 8.6
Reviews received: 327
Robert Renan Alves BarbosaRobert Renan
Average rating: 7.9
Reviews received: 320
Reginaldo de Lima Nunes JuniorReginaldo
Average rating: 7.3
Reviews received: 323
joseVitor
Average rating: 8.0
Reviews received: 318
Matheus de AraMatheus Araújo
Average rating: 7.6
Reviews received: 322
Guilherme Sucigan Mafra CunhaGuilherme Biro
Average rating: 7.7
Reviews received: 328
Keven Vinicius Duarte SilvaKeven Vinicius
Average rating: 8.4
Reviews received: 317
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovanni
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.1
Reviews received: 329
Felipe Augusto da SilvaFelipe Augusto
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 316
reservations
Riquelme Rodrigues MendesRiquelme
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 303
Rodrigo Santos BalconyRodrigo Varanda
Average rating: 8.9
Reviews received: 327
Ryan Gustavo de LimaRyan
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 300
Lucas Belezi BarbosaLucas Belezi
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 304
Pedro Henrique Silva dos SantosPeter
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 308
Pedro Henrique of AssisiPedrinho
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 305
Technician
Diogo Rodrigues SistonDiogo Siston
Average rating: 8.7
Reviews received: 305
Referee
Tiago de Mattos da Silva
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 267
Total votes: 5,974

*Notes from fans registered until 01/13/2022 at 08:04. The Corinthians 5 x 0 Ituano player, coach and referee ratings will remain open for the public to vote until 01/13/2022 at 21:45.

