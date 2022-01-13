Forza Horizon 5 receives Update Patch with several improvements and fixes

All this with the help of your feedback to the developers.

The year has barely begun and the teams at Xbox Game Studios are in full swing. After returning to the offices, following the end of the year celebrations, the Playground team is working on fixes and improvements to the overall experience of Forza Horizon 5– a process that will continue throughout 2022 and that could not happen without your feedback and support.

Here’s an update on some of the areas they’re working on, with the aim of getting them out as soon as possible:

praise – We know that players have had issues with Compliments not unlocking or resetting, and we understand how frustrating this can be. We are also aware of misleading descriptions that confuse players. We are continuing to work to resolve this and you will see more fixes in the next update.

EventLab – Based on the feedback we’ve received from you, our top priority is to introduce the ability to save and edit EventLab content after creation. We are currently working on it and hope to release it in a future update.

Festival Games List – We know that the Festival Playlist has been an area of ​​concern for Forza Horizon 5 players. We are taking necessary steps to ensure that future challenges and objectives can be completed by all players. Additionally, we are working on a solution to retroactively apply points for buggy daily challenges and treasure hunt events in series 1 and 2. This will also unlock the “Min, Meet Max” achievement for those who have completed all other events and challenges. within a series. Stay tuned for additional details.

In the meantime, they are already aware of an issue that shows the incorrect total amount of Series Points earned by some players when viewing a previous Series Playlist.

Wheels – We are investigating various issues related to wheel support in Forza Horizon 5, especially for the PC version. This includes a failure to close popups or Wheelspins with a Fanatec wheel, lack of wheel mapping on the Hori Force Feedback wheel, and lack of vibration functionality separate from force feedback.

They also investigate why the handbrake on the Thrustmaster and Fanatec models does not work consistently for some users, as well as a specific issue with the Logitech steering wheel where there is no more force feedback produced after the title is suspended.

Leaderboards – We are investigating a solution to fix wrong lap times and high scores being posted on the Rivals and PR Stunts leaderboards. This remains a high priority for our team and we look forward to introducing new safeguards to address the cheating situation in the future. We don’t expect this to be a quick fix, but we are committed to ensuring that the leaderboards are fair and uncompromised.

There are many other issues being worked on alongside these. As always, your comments and suggestions were invaluable in tracking down and fixing the issues.

