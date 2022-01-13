Forza Horizon 5 will be updated in style in 2022

Last year was the release of Forza Horizon 5 and this year will be the year of consolidation. As you can imagine, what we’ve seen so far from the new Playground Games game is the spearhead, there’s a lot more to come in this year that we’ve just started. The studio announced that it has great plans for Forza Horizon 5 to fatten with content in the coming months, content and updates that will arrive to finish rounding off something that is already near-perfect.

Playground is aware of some issues that the title carries and after the Christmas holidays the batteries will be put to fix all these known flaws. Some are subtle, but others maybe a little more complex, will also be fixed in future updates. Through the official game forums and Windows Central, we learned all the details of upcoming Forza Horizon 5 updates.

Update details for Forza Horizon 5

Credits and Progress : Forza Horizon 5 offers thousands of credits that reward players for performing virtually any action in the game, but many of them are buggy and cannot be completed, have seemingly randomly reset progress, or have incorrect or misleading descriptions. Playground is investigating and working to fix these issues.

Festival play list progress : It's the way Playground introduces new cars, events, and more into the game over time, but it hasn't been short on problems. Several challenges cannot be completed and related objectives cannot be obtained. Playground is working to prevent this issue in the future, as well as retroactively rewarding players who participated in daily challenges and scavenger hunts that failed at previous festivals.

Leaderboards : Forza Horizon 5 offers dozens of leaderboards that allow players to compete for the best scores and records in PR Stunts, Rivals, and more. However, many of the top spots in these rankings are dominated by players who have used tricks to get incredibly high scores. Playground is working to remove these incorrect scores and prevent future attempts to circumvent the system.

steering wheel compatibility: Forza Horizon 5 has made major improvements to steering wheel compatibility in the past, but gamers (especially on PC) have continued to experience a number of issues. Playground is investigating many of the reported issues, including crashes, lack of force feedback, and more.

Among all this, we must remember that Forza Horizon 5 continues to grow exponentially in recent weeks, to the point that the game has already surpassed 15 million players, a milestone far above previous titles in the saga.