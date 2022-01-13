Free PUBG is not an answer to Warzone, Fortnite and Apex

After many requests from players, PUBG: Battlegrounds finally became a free game this Wednesday (12). According to creative director Dave Curd, the great competition in the battle royale genre – with Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends – cannot be considered an “answer”.

Speaking to GamesRadar, the dev explained that PUBG Corp. develop and make decisions about your game independently of others.

This is by no means a response to the other titles you mentioned (the competitors in the genre). They’re all great games that specialize in their own strengths, just like we do. We develop our game independently of others and are excited to see what’s to come.

Curd commented that the studio felt it was the “right time” to make the game free to play and introduce it to new players. In addition, he praised the title’s current momentum with eight maps, engaged community, and “deep” weapon mechanics.

We came to the decision to make PUBG: Battlegrounds free to play because we felt the time was right. Our game is in a great place with eight maps, an engaged community, and our deep weapon mechanics, so this is a natural next step and a great way to introduce more players to our universe.

The move to a free game came with the game’s 15.2 update. The update brought new tutorials and training options, such as matches with 99 computer-controlled bots — which can be interesting to train. Also, that the game received a Tactical Drone. This one allows for safe long-distance exploration and even picking up items along the way.