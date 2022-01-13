Frenchman says he paid R$189 for fake vaccination certificate

Young Paul* (not his real name) says he paid 30 euros (about R$189) for his forged document, which attests to immunization with two doses of the vaccine against covid-19. The certificate, purchased from a co-worker, has the name, date and even the batch number of the immunizer used, in addition to being linked to the French Social Security. Like Paul, French police estimate that there are another 200,000 people in the country with false vaccination certificates.

“I’ve tested it several times, including at airports, at the border and in bars, and I’ve never had any problems,” says Paul*, who asked to protect his identity, in an interview with RFI. The young Frenchman says that he managed to insert his fake document into the TousAntiCovid app (All against Covid in free translation), a tool created in 2020 by the French government to facilitate the identification of positive cases of Covid-19 and their contacts.

The population also uses the application to upload the vaccination certificate, identified by a QR Code (scanned barcode) and present it in the places where the document is required. “It’s like a real certificate. For a while I used other people’s health passports, but when they started asking for ID cards in establishments I had to get a ‘real one'”, explained Paul*.

The Frenchman also says he is not afraid of arrest, despite the new government bill tightening sanctions against fraudsters: being in possession of a false certificate can result in a sentence of 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 75 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 474,292). In case of borrowing the document, the penalty will be 1000 euros (about R$6,325), but it can be canceled if the identity usurper is vaccinated within a month.

“I’ll pay the fine if I have to”

The measures do not intimidate the young Frenchman, who guarantees that he will continue using a false certificate and will even include the third dose of vaccine, without having to inject it. To get the reinforcement insert into the document, it will just ask the forgers for an update of the data.

“I have no qualms and that doesn’t bother me at all. I’ll pay the fine if I have to. I don’t stress, I know many people who have fake certificates, and I think that if they go after someone, they’ll go after the person who falsified”, he believes . Paul* says he only carries out tests to see if he is contaminated before professional meetings or to visit his parents. In France, tests are free for anyone who has been vaccinated or, like him, has a valid health passport.

At the beginning of the year, French police identified 200,000 fraudsters of vaccination certificates in the country. The documents can be purchased online, with prices ranging from around 30 to 600 euros (around R$3,795). More than 400 inquiries have been opened to investigate the cases, according to French authorities.

“Child’s play”

In this new illegal circuit, cybercriminals have appropriated the lode and used sophisticated methods, as he explained to French radio. France Inter Thomas de Ricolfis, from the Central Directorate of the Judiciary Police. On the internet, he reports, it is simple to buy a Covid-19 cure certificate or a negative test. According to him, the money obtained from the sale is used quickly to leave no traces.

According to lawyer Christophe Bruschi, who represents a young French woman indicted for creating hundreds of fake certificates, cybercriminals often hack data from doctors’ offices or clinics. The method, he explained, is simple. When accessing the Doctolib application, a private platform used in France to schedule appointments, they become aware of the doctors’ registration number. “With this number, fraudsters are able to contact Social Security directly, it’s child’s play”, he explains.

But there are cases of health professionals involved in fraud. This is the case of a 75-year-old French doctor who had an office in Cantal, in the south of the country. He was sentenced to six months in prison with a conditional suspension, a five-year ban on practicing the profession and the payment of a fine of 40,000 euros, after validating 35 false passports.

In an interview with the French press, the doctor declared that he did not agree with vaccinating young and healthy people for whom the immunizer, in his opinion, represented a greater risk than the disease itself.

Senate passes new law

To increase pressure on the approximately 5 million French people who have not yet been immunized and close the siege to users of fake health passports, the French Senate adopted, this Wednesday (12), in its first session, the bill that establishes the vaccination passport.

The text determines that the presentation of a negative test will no longer be enough to be able to go to bars, go to the cinema or take the train. The bill will be submitted again this Thursday (13) to the Senate’s vote and should be definitively adopted by the Assembly this Friday (14).

If it does not obtain the necessary quorum, the French government’s bill must be voted on again in both houses. The project underwent several modifications and institutes the criterion of the level of spread of the virus and impact on hospitals to be applied. The government hopes the law will take effect quickly. According to French Health Minister OIivier Véran, 5% of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 have false documents.

(*With information from Marine de la Mossonière of RFI)