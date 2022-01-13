‘from the hospital point of view, everything is calm’, says president of Unimed

Criciúma recorded this Wednesday, the 12th, 1,157 active cases of Covid-19, but despite the high transmission of the virus, the president of Unimed, Leandro Avany Nunes, stated that the Ômicron variant is not making patients seriously ill.

“The Ômicron variant has great transmission capacity, but it is not making patients seriously ill and this may be due to the characteristic of the variant. But the vaccine is also the great key to the outcome of what is happening. We have three patients admitted to the ward, but with mild cases. However, we do not have any patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From the hospital point of view, everything is calm”, he said in an interview with the journalist. John Paul Messer, from Radio Eldorado.

Also according to the president of Unimed, Criciúma has more than 90% of the target audience vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, more than 70% with the second dose and more than 40 thousand people with the third dose. “Our greatest loss today is economic, because people have to take time off work. In our institutions, more than 100 employees are on leave, but no one is serious”, he highlighted.

Regarding the lack of tests for Covid-19, Nunes spoke about the demand. “The whole of Brazil was left without a test, but especially the private one. We have tests, but not for sale, that is, to do with the whole family and every day”, he explained. “We were seeing more cases of influenza, but currently they are cases of Covid-19. there are 600 patients a day”, he concluded.