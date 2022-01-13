Futures Ibovespa opens lower before US inflation; dollar rises

THE future Ibovespa operates in decline 0.20% to the 104,635 points around 9 am this Wednesday (12). The spot dollar opened higher 0.03%, a BRL 5.5817 At the same time.
In last Tuesday’s trading session (11), the main B3 index ended the session up 1.80% to 103,778 points, close to the day’s high. already the dollar spot closed down 1.67%, at R$ 5.5798. The expiration day of options on the brazilian scholarship must raise the volatility of the day.
indicators
|Stocks, commodities and currencies
|future dow jones
|+0.12%
|S&P 500 future
|+0.13%
|future nasdaq
|+0.27%
|(Europe) Stoxx 600
|+0.66%
|(China) Shanghai – Closed
|+0.84%
|(Japan) Nikkei – Closed
|+1.92%
|Brent oil
|US$ 84.06 a barrel (+0.39%)
|Iron ore (Qingdao, China)
|US$ 133.68 per ton (+3.49%)
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 42,798.98 (+2.41%) / BRL 238,480.10 (+4.37%)