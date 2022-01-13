Futures Ibovespa opens lower before US inflation; dollar rises

THE future Ibovespa operates in decline 0.20% to the 104,635 points around 9 am this Wednesday (12). The spot dollar opened higher 0.03%, a BRL 5.5817 At the same time.

In last Tuesday’s trading session (11), the main B3 index ended the session up 1.80% to 103,778 points, close to the day’s high. already the dollar spot closed down 1.67%, at R$ 5.5798. The expiration day of options on the brazilian scholarship must raise the volatility of the day.

indicators

Stocks, commodities and currencies
future dow jones +0.12%
S&P 500 future+0.13%
future nasdaq+0.27%
(Europe) Stoxx 600+0.66%
(China) Shanghai – Closed+0.84%
(Japan) Nikkei – Closed+1.92%
Brent oilUS$ 84.06 a barrel (+0.39%)
Iron ore (Qingdao, China)US$ 133.68 per ton (+3.49%)
Bitcoin (BTC)US$ 42,798.98 (+2.41%) / BRL 238,480.10 (+4.37%)
Source: Coin Market Cap, Investing.com and Broadcast

