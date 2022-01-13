Futures Ibovespa operates in decline after two high sessions, on a day of oscillation in the international market

The Ibovespa Futuro opened lower this Thursday (13), retreating 0.64%, to 106,030 points at 9:20 am (Brasília time). Yesterday, the Brazilian stock market registered a positive day, with its main index closing up nearly 2%, following a rise also on Tuesday.

In the international market, the bags walk sideways. In the United States, after two high trading sessions for all indices, futures are stable. The S&P 500 is up 0.05% and the Nasdaq is up 0.02%. The Dow Jones rose 0.12%.

“International stock markets dawn without significant movements, while investors digest the American consumer inflation (CPI) data, coming in at 7% in the annual accumulated, which is its highest value since 1982”, explains XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

In addition, analysts also point to the statements brought by the Bege Book, published yesterday, highlighting the fact that the American job market has slowed down not because of lack of demand, but because of the low supply of labor. .

Attention was also drawn to the slight deceleration of the economy recorded at the end of the year. “The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in the final weeks of 2021, with some districts noting a sudden decline in leisure, travel, lodging and food away from home segments as a reflection of the sharp rise in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid. -19”, they commented.

Today, the highlight in the US is the publication of data on producer inflation in December and the numbers of new claims for unemployment insurance, both scheduled for 10:30 am.

In Europe, the stock market trend is mixed. Germany’s DAX index is stable, as is London’s FTSE. The STOXX 600, from across the continent, dropped 0.10% and the CAC 40, from France, 0.64%.

In addition to the movements of the Federal Reserve and the news about Ômicron, investors monitor the news about the political crisis in the United Kingdom, established after the disclosure that the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended parties during the lockdown most severe of 2020, and also the progress of negotiations between the US and Russia on the Ukraine crisis – the president of this country asked the West to assess sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline, which has recently gained importance for the continent, with the rise in oil prices. commodity.

Asian stocks, finally, had a downward trend, with realization and also with investors monitoring the advance of Covid-19. In China, cities like Anyang, with five million inhabitants, and Tianjin, with 13 million, face confinement, after outbreaks of the new variant Ômicron.

China’s Shanghai index closed down 1.17%. The Nikkei, in Japan, retreated 0.96%. Korea’s Kospi was down 0.35%. Iron ore followed the country’s stock exchanges and saw the price of its ton drop by 2.85% at the port of Qingdao, at US$ 129.87.

Still in commodities, oil also retreats, after closing the fourth with a rise of more than 1%, due to the drop above the consensus of American stocks. WTI barrel for February is down 0.47% to $82.25. Brent for March is down 0.30% at $84.42.

In Brazil, the volume of services stands out

This Thursday, in the domestic scenario, investors digest the publication, by the IBGE, that the Brazilian service sector advanced 2.40% in November, compared to a consensus of a high of 0.20%.

Despite showing that the economy is more heated than expected, this number could possibly weigh on the yield curve, which advances en bloc at the beginning of the trading session.

“When there is a very abrupt growth in the services sector, there is a possibility that the IPCA will be more dispersed, with several sectors showing inflation. If there is a continuity of price increases, with a thriving service sector, there is a more consistent inflation of demand”, explains Rodrigo Franchini, from Monte Bravo Investimentos. “Pricing begins that the rise in interest rates will have to be faster and more continuous. If it is not just in the field of commodities, but in actual consumption, it is necessary to stop it somehow”, he adds.

The DI for January 2023 is up 6 basis points to 11.92%. The DI for January 2025 advances eight points to 11.28%. The one for the same month of 2029 also rises six points, to 11.33%.

The commercial dollar rose 0.12%, trading at BRL 5.540 when buying and at BRL 5.541 when selling. The future is up 0.14% at R$5,563.

