Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra with Snapdragon and S Pen are certified by Anatel in Brazil

Update (01/13/2022) – FM

In recent days, Samsung has certified the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating the imminent availability of devices in Brazil. This Thursday (13), we found out that the Galaxy S22 Plus was also approved, completing the trio of tops that should be presented soon. The Galaxy S22 Plus is referred to under the technical name “SM-S906E/DS”, suggesting that it will land on the Brazilian market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Documents show that certification was requested on December 9, 2021 — six days after the order for the Galaxy S22 Ultra — but only then was it published by the agency.

The documentation, requested by Samsung’s Brazilian arm, points out that the manufacturing units, that is, the production centers of the Galaxy S22 Plus, include two factories in Brazil (Manaus and Campinas), two factories in Vietnam and a factory in South Korea, company’s homeland. It is worth remembering that the battery of each model in the series is already approved in the regulatory body’s systems. Galaxy S22 Plus will have “EB-BS906ABY” component with 4,370 mAh capacity, slightly lower than the predecessor generation.





Samsung’s new flagships should be presented at the beginning of February. So far, the company has not confirmed the details mentioned in countless S22 family specs, design and pricing leaks, so it’s critical that we treat all information as rumors until the official announcement.

Update (01/12/2022) – EB

Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra with Snapdragon chip and S Pen are certified by Anatel in Brazil

Yesterday we already saw the Galaxy S22 go through Anatel with a Snapdragon chip and today the certified model is the most powerful in the series: the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which should also arrive with the same processor in Brazil. This is deducible due to the model mentioned in the documentation that you can check below.

Today’s certified model is the SM-S908E/DS, which has already been seen in other leaks and identified as the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon processor. Documentation shows that certification was requested on December 3, 2021, but has only now been listed in Anatel’s database.





The device will be produced in Manaus, Campinas, a Samsung factory in Vietnam and one in South Korea. However, more interesting than that is the listing of two accessories for the Galaxy S22 Ultra: the EB-BS908ABY battery that has been previously listed with 4,855 mAh and the S Pen model EJ-S908, which practically confirms that the device really will be a hybrid between the S and Note line, the latter recently discontinued by the South Korean. In this way, all that remains is the Galaxy S22 Plus to be listed by the regulatory agency. The entire series is expected to be presented by Samsung in early February 2022.

Original article (01/11/2022) Galaxy S22: Anatel approves Samsung cell phone with Snapdragon processor in Brazil

The Galaxy S22 has already had its batteries certified by Anatel and now one of the line’s cell phones has passed the regulatory agency. The smartphone is the Galaxy S22 and is identified by the model SM-S901E/DS, which has also been certified by the BIS agency in India.





In addition, the SM-S901E/DS model also indicates that the model to arrive in Brazil must be the one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which has also been indicated by other leaks regarding the Galaxy S22 series. The certification also mentions that the smartphone will be supplied by factories located in Manaus (AM), Campinas (SP), two factories in Vietnam and one in South Korea.

The documents also say that the battery used by the device will be the EB-BS901ABY, which has a nominal capacity of 3,590 mAh and should have a typical capacity of 4000 mAh, as already seen in the Galaxy S21. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S22 series should be announced at the beginning of February, so we should see more documentation on its other devices in the coming weeks, after all the series should be composed of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, the latter with an S Pen to fill the gap left by the discontinued Note line.

