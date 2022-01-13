Galaxy S22 Ultra is homologated at Anatel with S Pen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting closer and closer to being launched, and recent publications in the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) show approvals of Samsung’s next flagship, including confirming the coming of an S Pen stylus. In addition, the device should come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, instead of the Exynos 2200 that could reach specific markets.

Certification confirms 5,000mAh battery and stylus pen on Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Screenshot/CPQD Foundation)

The documentation references the SM-S908E/DS code model, which has previously been linked to the version that will bring Qualcomm’s processor in Asia and Africa. The pen has the code EJ-S908, and should have its own compartment with an opening at the bottom of the cell phone, to resume some features present in the late Galaxy Note line.

The approval also confirms the use of the EB-BS908ABY battery, which had already passed through Anatel in December of last year. The component has a nominal capacity of 4,855 mAh – that is, it will probably be released with 5,000 mAh.

There is no direct mention of a charger or headset, and therefore the accessories must be sold separately, as has already happened in the Galaxy S21 line. The certification also mentions the Brazilian manufacturing units in Manaus and Campinas, in addition to two more in Vietnam and one in South Korea.

Galaxy S22 is also homologated

Galaxy S22 code confirms Qualcomm platform (Image: Screenshot/CPQD Foundation)

The standard Galaxy S22 has also passed through Anatel, where the code SM-S901E/DS indicates that the version sold in Brazil will be the one that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The certification also confirms production in the same factories, but points to the use of a smaller battery compared to the Ultra version: in this case the EB-BS901ABY 3,590 mAh tank will be used, or 3,700 mAh of typical capacity.

With that, the only model that still needs to go through certification is the Galaxy S22 Plus. This should happen soon, as the entire line can be presented as early as next month – the latest rumors point out that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 8th, with first deliveries scheduled for February 21st for users who buy cell phones in the pre-sale period.

Source: Product Consultation – Anatel