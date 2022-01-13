Galinho loses to Mirassol and is eliminated in the second phase of Copinha – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Atlético Galinho played four games in Copinha, with two wins and two defeats

Atlético is eliminated from the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. After taking the lead on the scoreboard in the match against Mirassol-SP, Galinho took the turn and lost 3-1, this Wednesday, at the Manezão stadium, in the city of Bálsamo (SP). With the result, the alvinegro team fell into the second phase of the under-20 tournament.

Daniel Borges put Galinho in front in the 15th minute of the first half. The goalkeeper Gabriel Delfim still saved the alvinegro team from taking the tie by defending a penalty. However, at the end of the initial stage, Atlético suffered not only the draw, but the upset: Luís Fernando (against), at 41, and Pedro Rinaldi, at 47.

In the final stage, Mirassol reached the third goal with Danilo in penalty kick. Galinho also had the chance to decrease in a penalty, but Guilherme Santos wasted it by stamping the post.

Galinho played four games in Copinha, with two wins and two defeats.

In the next phase, Mirassol will face Sport, which eliminated Linense. The date, time and place of the match will be announced later by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

