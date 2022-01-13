Galloping US inflation sets the stage for interest rate hikes as early as March – Money Times

THE inflation of the United States in 2021 reached 7%, the highest annual rate since June 1982, as announced by the Department of Labor this Wednesday (12).

According to economists, the data reinforce the opening of ground for interest rates. THE Federal Reserve (Fed), US central bank, sees itself more pressured to take energetic measures to contain the galloping inflation.

“The numbers came in slightly in line with market expectations and are already setting the stage for the Fed to indicate interest rate hikes in March. The leaders understand that inflation is more persistent than transitory”, says Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos.

The expert reinforces that 2022 will be a challenging year for US monetary policy, due to the impasses related to economic reopening. The pressure of fuels should accompany Americans throughout the year.

the Ibovespa advanced after the release of US inflation data. At around 12:20 pm, the index hitched a consistent rise of 1.54%, to 105,376.95 points.

end of tapering

The inflation numbers confirm the Fed’s talk of withdrawing stimulus to the economy until March, points out Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group.

“We anticipate three highs of fees of 0.25% throughout 2022, starting in March, marking the end of the tapering. What worries the market the most from now on are the possible supply shocks”, he says.

In the view of Nexgen Capital, US inflation is still accelerating, based on the Fed’s latest price stability communication, when the transitory inflation assessment was changed.

The pressure on prices in the US comes mainly as a result of the strong recovery of the country’s labor market, points out José Cassiolato, a partner at Nexgen.

“Just in last week’s employment report, there was real and nominal growth in wages across the different sectors such as bars (22%), hotels (20%) and car dealerships (14%)”, he comments.

Environment is good for gold

Inflation rode in 2021 in the US. The scenario should normalize from the second quarter of 2022, warns Matheus Spiess, analyst at empiricus. There is even a risk that inflation control will only last for the second half of the year.

On the other hand, the inflation environment is good for gold.

“In the spectrum between -3 to +3, I’m +1 with gold, especially if within a blend with silver and mining companies”, he says.

As for the risk of more severe monetary tightening, the expert recalls that it was marginally lighter the day before, due to the less hawkish sabbath (contraction) than expected from Jerome Powell.

*Collaborated Diana Cheng and Iasmin Rao Paiva