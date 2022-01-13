Galo agrees with Antonio “Turco” Mohamed to command the team

Atlético already has the team’s coach for the 2022 season: Argentine coach Antonio “Turco” Mohamed accepted the financial proposal and the project presented by the board and arrives in Belo Horizonte, at the latest, on Friday (14), to sign contract. The information was gathered by the Super.FC with sources linked to the negotiation. According to one of the sources, the club did not officially disclose it because the deal is worded, but without signing a document.

The negotiation between Galo and Mohamed was brokered by Cristian Bragarnik, an influential businessman, who brought Sampaoli, Holan among others to Brazil. Mohamed wanted a three-year contract, Galo offered two. Turkish accepted. And he agreed to come to Brazil with a reduced technical commission, since Galo has a fixed commission.

If it is made official, Mohamed will have a great mission to keep Galo on the route of great achievements, in the place of Cuca, who left the club in December, after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. In addition to him, Galo had traded with other names, such as Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, both Portuguese.

The information about Galo’s interest in Mohamed was initially released by radio Itatiaia.

Who is Antonio “Turco” Mohamed

“Turco” Mohamed, 51, has been without a club since late 2020, when he left Mexico’s Monterrey. He is not a complete stranger to the Atletico fan, since in 2013 he was in charge of Tijuana, also from Mexico, who almost took the Galo out of Libertadores. There were two draws, 2 to 2 away and 1 to 1 in BH. On the occasion of the return game, Riascos went for the ball and saw Victor immortalize himself as the black-and-white saint when he defended with his left foot. Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, after leaving the Xolos, he still coached Huracán-ARG, América- MEX, Monterrey-MEX, Celta de Vigo-ESP, again Huracán and Monterrey, his last club.

