Gasoline and diesel rise almost 80% in 12 months after new increase | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Gasoline and diesel rise almost 80% in 12 months after new increase

The average price of gasoline sold at Petrobras refineries increased by 68% between January and December 2021, while S-10 diesel became 65% more expensive. With the new readjustments, of 4.85% and 8.08%, consecutively, which began to take effect this Wednesday (the 12th), the rise in gasoline in the period of one year reaches 76% and that of diesel to 79 %.

The calculations are from the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP), based on the company’s press releases from January 2021 to date. The survey shows that, in the last year alone, gasoline has undergone 11 price increases and five price reductions. With the new adjustment, the first of 2022, there are 12 elevations.

According to data from the National Petroleum Agency. Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of regular gasoline throughout the country, in the first week of the year, still without the effects of the application of the new adjustment, was R$ 6,596. The maximum price reached R$ 7,899. In the State of Rio, the average price verified by the ANP was R$ 7,133, and the maximum price was R$ 7,899.

Regarding the S-10 diesel, throughout 2021, there were nine price increases and three price reductions. Adding to the last adjustment, there are ten increases in 12 months.

According to economist Eric Gil Dantas, from the OSP and the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps), record prices for gasoline and S-10 diesel were reached in November last year.

“Since then, there has been no readjustment in diesel and the price of gasoline has even decreased in refineries, which alleviated fuel inflation at the end of the year. This truce was solely due to Ômicron (a new variant of Covid-19), which made the international price of a barrel of oil drop drastically in the last months of the year”, he says.

In this month of January, according to Dantas, the value of a barrel has already returned to the levels of October and November, above US$ 80, a period in which the price of all oil derivatives in Brazil reached the highest real values ​​in their series. historical.

High above inflation

Since the PPI (Import Parity Price) was implemented in 2016 under Michel Temer, fuels sold in Brazil have risen well above inflation. In the last five years, gasoline for the final consumer recorded a real increase (considering inflation) of 42%, with a nominal readjustment (without inflation adjustment) of 82%, and the liter of S-10 diesel exceeded inflation by 35 % and had a nominal growth of 73%.