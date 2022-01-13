GDF announces measures to avoid overloading hospitals

posted on 01/13/2022 10:24



(credit: Agência Brasilia)

The transmission rate of covid-19 and the number of cases has increased in the Federal District, but the high rate of contamination is not mirrored in the hospitalization scenario. In addition, the numbers related to influenza are also increasing. Last week, there was a 120% increase in cases, from 5,000 to 11,049.

With this, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) announced, this Wednesday (1/12), that the remobilization of beds will be carried out, in addition to measures of rapid impact, such as home oxygen therapy, blocked beds and enhancement of the resources of the Health Care Network. All this in an attempt to avoid overloading primary care and public emergencies.

In the last update from the Health Department (SES-DF), at 8:25 am this Thursday (1/13), 71.88% of public beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) focused on the treatment of covid-19 were occupied. .

The Secretary of Health of the DF, Manoel Pafiadache, pointed out that there is no need to adopt measures to expand the number of beds, given that the high number of cases generated demand for care, but hospitalizations remain under control.

Another action targeted by the GDF is the expanded testing of symptomatic people and those who had contact with people who tested positive for the coronavirus. The intention is to reduce the circulation of the infected and monitor the pandemic behavior of the new variant.

Also according to the Secretary of Health, the public network will be supplied with tests to serve the population.

Vaccination

The GDF also aims to make an appeal for vaccination. Even after reaching 85.81% of the population over 12 years of age vaccinated with both doses, the DF still has about 200,000 people not immunized against covid-19. In 90% of cases of hospitalization due to the disease, patients are people who have not been vaccinated or have not completed the vaccination cycle.

With the aim of reaching the unvaccinated public, the government has carried out an active search, such as the installation of a vaccination post on the Plano Piloto Bus Station and itinerant immunization. The most recent measure is the expansion of the vaccine, which this Sunday (1/16) reaches children from 5 to 11 years old.