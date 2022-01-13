Gege went from 200 kg and risk of amputating leg motivated singer to dry 90 kg – 01/13/2022

Gege Bismarck, 32, became sedentary in his teens when he joined a band. The singer-songwriter gradually gained weight and became morbidly obese. After health problems, he changed habits, reached 120 kg and is still firmly in the weight loss process. Here’s how you did it:

“I started working with music when I was 12 years old. At 16, I was invited to sing in a big band in Campina Grande, Paraíba. Until then, my life was very active, but I didn’t have time to exercise and I became sedentary.

I slowly gained weight without realizing it. Go out to play at night and never eat ‘rice and beans’. I always ate pizza, snacks, cake. I got used to this life and started to eat a lot more, compulsively.

Image: Personal archive / Instagram reproduction

At first, I even liked to gain a little weight, because I gained more body. However, I lost control and kept gaining weight until I exceeded 200 kg (I am 1.74 m tall). There came a time when I didn’t know exactly how many pounds I was anymore. I couldn’t weigh myself on a household scale and I was ashamed to go to the drugstore and face people’s judgment.

I suffered a lot of prejudice for being obese, especially in the musical environment. Some bands stopped asking me to sing after seeing my picture, because they wanted someone ‘thin and good-looking’. It was when I was introduced to contractors who had listened to my CD and loved it, but when they got to know me in person, they looked down on me. I went through this several times.

People don’t understand that obesity is a disease and they judge too much! I always dedicated myself very professionally and felt bad about not being taken seriously and receiving unpleasant nicknames. Not to mention other constraints, such as having to sing while sitting, because I couldn’t stand to stand. One day, the chair broke while I was on stage. Lucky that in that show there were really nice people, who applauded me. I got up off the floor and continued singing.

Image: Personal archive / Instagram reproduction

In addition to professional difficulties, being overweight has brought me a series of health problems. I could no longer sleep, as I was in the last degree of sleep apnea. He had respiratory arrests and woke up 20 times a night. Because of that, he was always tired.

But the real shake-up came from an angiologist, a doctor who specializes in treating diseases in blood vessels. I went to the professional to see an ulcer on my left leg — so big it was almost reaching my left leg. He warned that the problem was very serious, as some parts were already raw and he was categorical: ‘We’re going to go after it and treat the leg, but we can’t go against the tide. If you don’t lose weight, the problem will return. Your body is crying out for help as it cannot support the weight you have today.”

The doctor said that, in order not to amputate my leg, I had to undergo a three-month treatment. That same day, I decided that I would change my life. I had already tried to lose weight with crazy diets and drugs, but nothing worked. This time, I decided to do it the right way and looked for specialists, who helped me a lot in the task force.

Image: Personal archive / Instagram reproduction

The psychologist, for me, was one of the most fundamental professionals in the process. Obese people need to work on their minds, because without it they will gain weight again. I had many friends who had bariatric surgery, for example, and gained weight because they didn’t change their minds.

I chose to do a slower process, because I knew I would have relapses along the way. I’ve been living a healthier life for almost six years. I relied a lot on the support of my wife and I think that having that support made everything go more smoothly.

My focus has always been health. I never cared about unnecessary judgments and charges to have a certain physique

Image: Personal archive / Instagram reproduction

My diet was more restricted at first, but then I became more flexible. When he ate something that wasn’t healthy, he was very careful not to let that day that was supposed to be an exception become routine.

I’ve already lost 90 kg just with good nutrition and physical exercises and I’m still in the slimming process. I am currently 120 kg and I have not yet reached my goal. However, I acquired a lot of healthy habits, such as eating vegetables and legumes often, something I hadn’t done before.

Image: Personal archive / Instagram reproduction

I had to lose some weight before starting to exercise. I started with light exercises, so as not to aggravate any health problems. I walked on the treadmill and then I got into boxing. I was respecting myself and increasing the exercise load over time. Today, I can already train weight training with a considerable weight, in addition to doing more intense aerobic exercises.

As well as good nutrition, it was not easy to add training to my routine, mainly because I don’t have the habit of exercising anymore. When the pandemic came, my sector was very impacted. I was careless and gained weight, but I soon resumed healthy habits.

In the weight loss process, it is necessary to keep in mind that the most important thing is not to never make a mistake, but to never give up.

As the gyms were closed, I bought weights and started training at home. I started to motivate many people who followed me on Instagram (@gegebismark) to do the same.

Now, I’ve resumed my normal exercise routine at the gym and I continue to pursue my goals, always with the awareness that sometimes I can get out of line, the important thing is to regain focus and take care of my health right away.”

Want to lose weight? Receive a free workout and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, have a healthier diet and lose weight? THE Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (in this link you can register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #ProjetoVivaBem, you will receive in your email, over the course of 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you to achieve the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier day to day and your results on social media with #ProjetoVivabem.